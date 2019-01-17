Amazon India is selling coconut shells for over Rs 1,200; internet is not happy

Amazon India has recently come under criticism for allowing buyers to sell a product on its platform. This is not a new and unique situation as the company has been in this sport multiple times over the last few years. Taking a closer look at this particular instance, a majority of internet users on social media website Twitter are not amused when they found that the e-commerce giant is currently selling coconut shells on its platform for a price that is upward of Rs 1,200. The problem here is not particularly the product itself but in fact, the pricing.

According to a report on NDTV, a number of Twitter users took to the social media platform to express their surprise at the price of the products in question. The report and a large number of tweets focused on “Natural coconut shell cups” on the websites that came at varying prices starting from Rs 1,289 all the way to Rs 2,499. The description of the product added, “This is an actual, real, coconut. Therefore, it may have cracks, dents, and imperfections”.

The social media posts ranged in response from people simply being confused to people comparing the price online with the real world price. Some of them also made jokes around the price adding that it was the quickest way to become rich. We tried to search for the product on Amazon but it looks like the seller “Century Novelty” seems to have taken down the listing after attracting negative feedback on the internet.

@amazon @AmazonHelp Can you check this seller who is selling #Natural Coconut Shell Cup for RS 1365? We buy coconut for 35 RS and in #Kerala we don't pay. How natural can this be than the one that we buy? # https://t.co/vpFCtAfcBM pic.twitter.com/IWuu3p5G8t — Mathew Thomas (@matthuesp) January 15, 2019

Phew! Seriously??? One coconut shell for 1365 INR only. pic.twitter.com/fNnLSyCnN8 — ⚽️𝕬𝕶⚽️ 🇧🇷🇮🇳 (@anoopxh) January 15, 2019

2 ways to become a millionaire: * Supply kottanguchi to Amazon (🥥 Coconut shell) * Sell Idly in front of Apollo hospital 😜#Justmillionairethings — barath kumar (@barathkumar22) January 15, 2019

We tried to search similar listings on the website but could not dig up similar product listings. The report also took note of the reviews on the now down product listing adding that the reception was overall mixed. Similar to the social reactions, some made fun of the listing in the reviews while a select few also thought that the listing was helpful adding that it was cheaper than the showroom price.