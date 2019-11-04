comscore Amazon India launches movie ticket booking with BookMyShow
Amazon India launches movie ticket booking in partnership with BookMyShow

Now you can book movie tickets on Amazon India and pay using Amazon Pay. Here is how.

  Published: November 4, 2019 5:03 PM IST
Amazon India wants to be a one stop shop for its customers. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant has announced that customers can book movie tickets on its platform. It has partnered with BookMyShow for movie ticketing as a new category on the platform. The partnership will make out-of-home movie entertainment category available to million of customers using Amazon India. Now, Amazon customers can log onto the app or mobile site and book movie tickets.

The option to book movie tickets can be accessed via ‘movie tickets’ category under ‘shop by category’ option. It will also be available from the Amazon Pay tab. All the cinema and theaters listed on this category is powered by BookMyShow. This allows Amazon customers to book tickets for movies from across thousands of cinema screens across the country. In addition, customers will also be able to view movie reviews, ratings, synopsis, posters and other offering usually available on BookMyShow.

How to book tickets on Amazon India

The integration of option to book movie tickets means that Amazon customers have more option on the service. Customers also get the option to pay using their Amazon Pay balance, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, Amazon Pay UPI or other digital payment methods. Within the app, there will be downloadable movie tickets. There will also be an option to see all Amazon Pay transactions in one place. ICICI Amazon Pay credit card customers will earn 2 percent cashback as monthly statement rewards when they buy movie tickets on Amazon.in.

“We are happy to partner with BookMyShow to open out-of-home movie entertainment as a new category on Amazon.in. Our aim is to simplify the lives of our customers in every possible way – as they shop, pay bills or seek other services. This partnership is yet another step on this ongoing journey,” said Mahendra Nerurkar, Director, Amazon Pay.

BookMyShow is present in over 650 towns and cities and offers option to choose from over 6,000 screens. The partnership will allow deeper penetration across tier 2 and tier 3 cities. At the time of writing, the movie ticketing option seems to have gone live on the app but not on web. It seems to be a partnership similar to one Amazon has with Cleartrip for flight booking. With movie ticketing, Amazon India app could transform into a super app that has option for everything.

