Amazon India launches new Kindle with adjustable front light, priced at Rs 7,999

Amazon India has announced a new Kindle, which is priced at Rs 7,999. The Kindle also includes a refreshed design and the latest electronic ink technology for better contrast, as per the company. You can buy the latest Kindle in two color variants, including Black or White. It is already available for pre-order on the company’s website and the shipping will start from April 10. Additionally, you can also purchase a Kindle cover for Rs 1,499.

Moreover, early customers will get their first eBook free, but for that, you will have to pre-order the device on or before April 9. On purchase of this device, one will also get a two-year Device Total Protection plan worth Rs 1,199 completely free. “Customers who have used the front light on the Kindle Paperwhite and Oasis appreciate being able to read their favorite books in bright sunlight as well as dark surroundings,” said Jayshree Gururaj, Director – Amazon Devices.

The 4 LEDs on the front light is also adjustable for a more comfortable reading experience. The updated device leverages capacitive touch to prevent accidental swipes on the 6-inch display. One can store thousands of books with 4GB of storage. The Kindle is said to deliver weeks worth of battery life. It also supports public and private Wi-Fi networks, hotspots that use the 802.11b, 802.11g, or 802.11n standard with support for WEP, WPA and WPA2 security using password authentication or Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS).

Besides, the Kindle family also includes Kindle Paperwhite, which sports a 6-inch glare-free 300ppi display with a flush-front design and waterproofing. It is available in both 8GB and 32GB storage options. There is also Kindle Oasis device, featuring a 7-inch panel with waterproofing design. It offers the same storage space as Kindle Paperwhite.