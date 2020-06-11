Amazon India launches 'School from Home' section on its platform

E-commerce giant Amazon.in on Thursday announced the launch of its new ‘school from home’ store on its platform. The new store is live and it comes with curated items for students studying from home. The store offers a wide selection of products across the study and writing essentials, stationery, laptops, tablets & PCs, headsets & speakers, printer and home furnishing among others to help parents, teachers and students. Also Read - ASUS TUF A15 featuring AMD Ryzen R5-4600H now available on Amazon India

According to the company, recent search trends on Amazon.in show a surge in search for work and school from home products such as 1.7x increase in headphones & earphones, over 2x for laptops & tablets, nearly 1.2x for stationery. Also Read - Jio यूजर्स को फ्री में मिल रहा है Amazon Prime का सब्सक्रिप्शन, जानिए पूरी डिटेल्स

The search trends also showed over 2x increase for mouse & keyboards, 1.3x for the printer, over 3x increase for routers and 2.5x for study table. The store has been created basis this insight to simplify the shopping experience for parents.

Customers can also avail a host of offers and deals on ‘school from home’ essentials such as textbooks and study guides, stationery, writing essentials, laptops and much more.

Recently, Amazon launched its online food delivery service ‘Amazon Food‘ in India. To start with, the delivery was made available at select pin codes in Bengaluru. The India market is piping hot as according to a recent study by business consultancy firm Market Research Future, the online food ordering market in India is likely to grow at over 16 per cent annually to touch $17.02 billion by 2023.

The e-commerce giant has already pumped in more than $6.5 billion in India and the vast online food landscape is a lucrative opportunity once the lockdown opens and people get to order food more.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Reports surfaced last year amid Zomato-Swiggy merger talks that Amazon was gearing up to launch its own online food delivery division to compete with food delivery apps in the Indian market. The retail behemoth already has a robust existing workforce in the country that can be utilized along with hiring more delivery partners to beat the competition.

Written with agency inputs