Amazon India may soon start selling flight tickets and food; may turn into a super app

E-commerce giant Amazon may soon start selling flight tickets in the Indian market according to new information. In addition to flight tickets, the company is also likely to make its way into the food delivery industry allowing its users to use the app to order food. This will push the company into a new direction beyond the usual confines of online shopping, cloud services, and digital content. According to a report about the same set of information, the number of facilities that Amazon India will provide to users after the addition of flight tickets and food delivery is likely to turn it into a super app.

The report by The Economic Times, the latest expected addition of services to the app will make it comparable to WeChat from Tencent in China. According to the report, the company is currently beta-testing the feature of booking flight tickets from its app. It also stated that to offer flight bookings, Amazon India has teamed up with travel portal Cleartrip. In addition to flights, Amazon India is gradually planning to add the ability to order food, book cabs, and even make hotel bookings directly from the app. This shift in its strategy is aimed at increasing the number of transactions that happen on Amazon.

As stated in the report, one person familiar with the plans added, “These are all third-party application integrations with market leaders in their verticals”. This statement also clarifies that the company is not planning to enter all these different industries and start from scratch. Instead, the company will team up with market leaders including Uber, and more and share customer information with these services with the help of APIs.

The report also indicated that Amazon may be using Tapzo to make optimizations to transactions taking place on its platform. Tapzo was a Sequoia Capital-backed multi-service app that Amazon acquired last year. For context, Tapzo aggregated a number of different services including Swiggy, BookMyShow, Zomato, and payment services like BillDesk into one single app. The report also stated that Amazon India refused to comment on the story while Cleartrip did not reply when asked for a comment.