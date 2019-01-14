Amazon India now offering Rs 1,000 extra cashback on Amazon Pay cash load

This seems to be good news for Amazon Pay users. The e-commerce giant has announced new offers, in which, one can get cashback of up to Rs 1,000 on Amazon Pay cash load. This service was introduced back in January 2018, that will help buyers add cash to their Amazon Pay balance account right at their doorstep.

Customers will have to load at least Rs 5,000 or more in order to get Rs 1,000 cashback. One can also add Rs 100 and get Rs 50 in return after choosing the cash-on-delivery payment option. The latest offers are valid until the end of January 2019. Customers can get the cashback within seven days from the date of cash loads and will be granted in the form of an Amazon gift card. The offer was first spotted by Gadgets360.

Needless to mention, to avail this offer, customers are needed to pay for the order after the delivery agent adds the cash to the Amazon Pay balance at doorstep. Additionally, each buyer can avail the cashback only once. You can also avail both the cashback offers by using two separate Amazon Pay wallet top-ups.

Besides, Amazon recently announced its annually shopping carnival, named the ‘Amazon Great Indian Sale,’ where customers will get discounts, deals, cashback, and more on over 170 million products. The sale will commence starting from January 20 and will end on January 23. During the sale, buyers can get an additional 10 percent instant discount on payments via HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards. The same offer will also be applicable on EMI. Furthermore, as always, Amazon Prime members will get 12 hours early access.