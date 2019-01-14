comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazon India now offering Rs 1,000 extra cashback on Amazon Pay cash load
News

Amazon India now offering Rs 1,000 extra cashback on Amazon Pay cash load

News

Customers will have to load at least Rs 5,000 or more in order to get Rs 1,000 cashback.

  • Published: January 14, 2019 5:46 PM IST
amazon-ceo-jeff-bezos

This seems to be good news for Amazon Pay users. The e-commerce giant has announced new offers, in which, one can get cashback of up to Rs 1,000 on Amazon Pay cash load. This service was introduced back in January 2018, that will help buyers add cash to their Amazon Pay balance account right at their doorstep.

Customers will have to load at least Rs 5,000 or more in order to get Rs 1,000 cashback. One can also add Rs 100 and get Rs 50 in return after choosing the cash-on-delivery payment option. The latest offers are valid until the end of January 2019. Customers can get the cashback within seven days from the date of cash loads and will be granted in the form of an Amazon gift card. The offer was first spotted by Gadgets360.

Needless to mention, to avail this offer, customers are needed to pay for the order after the delivery agent adds the cash to the Amazon Pay balance at doorstep. Additionally, each buyer can avail the cashback only once. You can also avail both the cashback offers by using two separate Amazon Pay wallet top-ups.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Hands-On

Besides, Amazon recently announced its annually shopping carnival, named the ‘Amazon Great Indian Sale,’ where customers will get discounts, deals, cashback, and more on over 170 million products. The sale will commence starting from January 20 and will end on January 23. During the sale, buyers can get an additional 10 percent instant discount on payments via HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards. The same offer will also be applicable on EMI. Furthermore, as always, Amazon Prime members will get 12 hours early access.

  • Published Date: January 14, 2019 5:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT release delayed
thumb-img
News
Meizu Note 9 leaked renders hint at Snapdragon 6150 SoC, 48-megapixel camera
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG is holding a giveaway for its Snow Glasses and Snow Beanie
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 rumor roundup

Most Popular

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Amazon India now offering Rs 1,000 extra cashback on Amazon Pay cash load

First Lego League sees 400 participants in the International STEM Championship

Samsung Galaxy S10 series may offer up to 12GB RAM, 1TB storage:

Noise Shots X3 Bass AirPods alternatives to launch in India for Rs 3,999

Apple spoke with Samsung and MediaTek to replace Qualcomm as second modem supplier

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon India now offering Rs 1,000 extra cashback on Amazon Pay cash load

News

Amazon India now offering Rs 1,000 extra cashback on Amazon Pay cash load
Noise Shots X3 Bass AirPods alternatives to launch in India for Rs 3,999

News

Noise Shots X3 Bass AirPods alternatives to launch in India for Rs 3,999
Samsung Galaxy M-series India launch set for January 28

News

Samsung Galaxy M-series India launch set for January 28
Amazon Great Indian Sale announced, starts January 20

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Sale announced, starts January 20
Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on open sale starting today midnight

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on open sale starting today midnight

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया फोटो प्रिंटर, जानें क्या है खासियत

TV का बिल होगा कम, 153 रुपये में मिलेंगे 100 चैनल

शाओमी रेडमी Note 6 Pro को ऐेसे खरीदें केवल 2,799 रुपये में

हाइक पर नए एनिमेटेड स्टिकर्स के साथ मनाएं मकर संक्रांति

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी M10 और M20 स्मार्टफोन 28 जनवरी को होंगे लॉन्च, ये होंगी खासियत

News

Amazon India now offering Rs 1,000 extra cashback on Amazon Pay cash load
News
Amazon India now offering Rs 1,000 extra cashback on Amazon Pay cash load
First Lego League sees 400 participants in the International STEM Championship

News

First Lego League sees 400 participants in the International STEM Championship
Samsung Galaxy S10 series may offer up to 12GB RAM, 1TB storage:

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series may offer up to 12GB RAM, 1TB storage:
Noise Shots X3 Bass AirPods alternatives to launch in India for Rs 3,999

News

Noise Shots X3 Bass AirPods alternatives to launch in India for Rs 3,999
Apple spoke with Samsung and MediaTek to replace Qualcomm as second modem supplier

News

Apple spoke with Samsung and MediaTek to replace Qualcomm as second modem supplier