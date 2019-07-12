Amazon has announced that users between age group 18-24 in India will get 50 percent off on joining annual Prime membership of Rs 999. The company is basically giving Rs 500 cashback to the interested users. Customers can avail this offer by signing up for Prime and verifying their age on Amazon.in, Amazon India said in a statement.

“With a 50 percent cashback on Amazon Prime membership, customers can enjoy the best of shopping and entertainment through Prime, while, at the same time, save Rs 500,” said Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Amazon Prime, India.

“We are excited to launch this offer in time for Prime Day 2019 (July 15-16),” he added. The young Indians can sign up for the Prime annual membership from the ‘youth offer’ banner by paying Rs 999 online. Customers will have to verify their age by uploading a PAN card, proof of mailing address and a photo as well.

“Once verified, Rs 500 is credited within 10 days to the customer’s Amazon Pay balance account which can be used for bill payments, recharges or at online partner merchants,” said the company. Besides, Amazon Prime Day, the biggest sale on Amazon, is being held from July 15 to July 16. The two-day sale will see offers and discounts on a number of products across categories.

The e-commerce giant claims that there will be the launch of over 1,000 products during the sale. While smartphones will get all the limelight, electronics such as TVs will be on-demand as well. There will be new product launches from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Whirlpool, Sennheiser, Intel, Mothercare and more. The company will also offer the “best deals with the lowest prices” on a variety of devices, daily essentials and more.

We might also see tempting deals on products from the Amazon Echo family, Fire TV Stick, Amazon Kindle Oasis, and Kindle Paperwhite. During the Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale, members can get instant 10 percent discount with HDFC Bank Debit & Credit Cards. There are unlimited reward points as well with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. Additionally, the company will also be offering No Cost EMI on credit/debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards. But, the exclusive deals will be open for Amazon Prime members only.

– With inputs from IANS