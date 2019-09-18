comscore Amazon India officially launches Hindi support for Alexa
This comes after a year of Google introducing Hindi support for Google Assistant.

  • Published: September 18, 2019 4:16 PM IST
Amazon India today officially announced that Alexa is coming in Hindi. This comes after a year of Google introducing Hindi support for Google Assistant. This will help users get their queries resolved in the language of their preference. The automated assistant is powered by Amazon’s Artificial Intelligence platform. It leverages Machine Learning  and Natural Language Processing  capabilities for a seamless and friendly conversational experience.

“With over 30,000 skills catering to Indian users across entertainment, education, and sports,” Rohit Prasad — VP and Head Scientist of Alexa AI at Amazon said. “More than 500 skills on the store have already added Hindi support.” Amazon will be adding multilingual support in the coming months, which will allow users to switch between Hindi and English while speaking. Back in July Amazon added Hindi capabilities to Alexa Skills Kit for developers.

Amazon messaging assistant Hindi availability

The Hindi chat experience is available on Amazon India Android app. This support is available for iOS app as well. “When customers interact with the Automated Assistant, it first predicts the most likely issue they are trying to contact us for, post which customers can ask questions related to their issue and receive faster resolutions. By offering the Automated Assistant in Hindi, we are taking a big step towards localizing our post-order experience for Indian customers,” Akshay Prabhu, Director, Customer Service, Amazon India had said.

Amazon’s other Hindi-centric initiatives

The Amazon messaging assistant is not the first time Amazon has attempted to cater to the Hindi-speaking audience. The company recently introduced Hindi user interface for Prime Video subscribers. Amazon also debuted Hindi language support on mobile web and its Android app. Last month, the company also announced Hindi support for Alexa. Developers now have a dedicated voice model to build Hindi skills before formal support for the language rolled out.

