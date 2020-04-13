Amazon India to shut down its Prime Now grocery deliver app

E-commerce giant Amazon has just made a new move during the ongoing global pandemic coronavirus. According to a new report, the company has just decided to shut down its dedicated grocery delivery app “Prime Now”. As previously noted, the company launched the app about four years back with support in limited cities at select pin codes. In addition to the general delivery, it also provided an option where users could get things in just 2 hours. However, the interesting thing about this move is that the company is not killing this service. Let’s dig deeper into the details behind the shut down of the Amazon India “Prime Now” app. Also Read - Amazon Kindle India makes a section of eBooks free for users

Amazon India to shut “Prime Now”

According to Gadgets360, the company plans to integrate the "Prime Now" features in its primary Amazon app. As per the report, Amazon users have downloaded the Prime Now app "over 10 million" times on Google Play Store. We are not sure about the numbers of the iOS side. The company noted that it will add all the features of the app in its existing Amazon Fresh section. For some context, Amazon Fresh is a dedicated section present in the main Amazon app. The company launched this service in August 2019 with limited support at select pin codes in Bengaluru. Now, the company has expanded "Amazon Fresh" services to six cities across the country.

The company shared this information with a banner in the Amazon "Prime Now" app. As part of the "Prime Now" features, Amazon Fresh will also offer "more delivery slots". The report also noted that the company has already removed the banner from the app. As per the report, the company did not confirm the move. However, additional information also noted that Amazon India has delayed this plan to merge Prime Now features with the main app.

Beyond this, the company also updated the primary, Amazon India app. The company revealed that it is discontinuing the global app support in India. In fact, the company is pushing Indian users to switch and use the India app for additional features such as UPI, money transfers and more.