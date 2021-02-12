With the integration, customers will be able to order all items together and get them delivered at one time, together. (Screenshot)

Amazon has announced that it will be integrating its Pantry services within its Fresh store in India within the next few weeks. However, this service will only be made available in cities where the Fresh service is already available.

Initially, the service will rollout to customers in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mysore over the next two weeks. With it reaching customers in other cities where Fresh is available within the coming months. For the rest of the country, Amazon will keep operating its Patry service just like it had been doing earlier.

The integration will be made available on both the mobile app and the company's website. This means that people will be able to make carts and complete orders on either platforms with the same account.

To recall, Pantry and Fresh have been two separate sections within the e-commerce giant’s portfolio. Under Pantry, it provided customers with dry groceries, bulk-buy items and super-saver packs. Whereas, with its Fresh service, the company delivered daily groceries, perishables, household items and more, on short notice.

The company in a press release states that the integration will help its customers enjoy a simplified grocery-shopping experience. This is because earlier items would be divided between Pantry and Fresh, thus leading to different delivery times for different products. With the integration, customers will be able to order all items together and get them delivered at one time, together.

It states that customers just like the Pantry service will be able to opt for the free two-hour delivery for all orders over Rs 600. However, if the orders fail to meet that price point, then they will have to pay an extra delivery charge of Rs 29. Customers will also be able to schedule their deliveries just as before, choosing from multiple slots available from 6 AM to midnight.