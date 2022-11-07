comscore Amazon introduces a Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription plan in India
Amazon introduces a Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription plan in India

The new mobile-only Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition is a single-user annual subscription plan that offers Standard Definition (SD) quality streaming at a price of Rs 599.

Highlights

  • The subscribers will get all Prime Video features like X-ray powered by IMDb, and downloads for offline viewing.
  • Prime Video's monthly subscription is priced at Rs 179, the quarterly plan is available at Rs 459.
  • The new mobile-only plan is a single-user annual subscription plan that offers SD quality.
Untitled design - 2022-11-07T131548.865

After Netflix and Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon launched a new Prime Video mobile-only subscription plan for users in India. This annual plan aims to allow all customers in India to get “access to high-quality entertainment exclusively on their mobile devices.” The streaming platform reveals that this plan is now live on the Prime Video app (Android) and website. Also Read - Amazon is giving six months of Spotify Premium subscription for free in India: How to get it

Amazon launches Prime Video Mobile Edition: Price, features, content

The new mobile-only Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition is a single-user annual subscription plan that offers Standard Definition (SD) quality streaming at a price of Rs 599. According to the company, the subscribers will get access to all Prime Video features such as X-ray powered by IMDb, and downloads for offline viewing with Prime Video Mobile Edition. Also Read - Jack Ryan Season 3 launch date revealed: How you can watch it in India online

The subscribers will be able to stream Indian and international movies, Amazon Originals, LIVE cricket including the keenly-awaited upcoming India v/s New Zealand Men’s cricket series in November 2022, and much more, right from their mobile phones. Also Read - Amazon announces Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Check top offers here

For the unversed, Netflix also has a mobile-only plan that costs Rs 149 per month. Disney Plus Hotstar on the other hand, offers a mobile-only plan at Rs 49 per month, Rs 199 for six months and Rs 499 per year.

As per the company, “Prime Video is expanding the accessibility of Prime Video Mobile Edition, which launched last year as a telco-partnered product in collaboration with Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”)”.

In addition to the new plan, the streaming platform already offers three subscription plans. The monthly subscription is priced at Rs 179, the quarterly plan with 3 months of validity is available at Rs 459 and the yearly plan will cost you Rs 1,499. Amazon Prime Video increased the prices of the subscription plans in India last year in December.

How to get the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription plan

To subscribe to the new mobile-only plan, users just need to head to the Prime Video App (on Android) or PrimeVideo.com and subscribe.

  • Published Date: November 7, 2022 3:05 PM IST
