At Amazon‘s annual Devices and Services Event, the company announced a bunch of new features for its smart voice assistant Alexa. These new features include a multi-camera view, the “Customers ask Alexa” function and more commands. Amazon has also enhanced tools including Alexa Routines, Alexa Hunches, Alexa Together and more. Also Read - Amazon introduces third-gen Fire TV Cube in India: Check price, specs, availability

Amazon announces new features for Alexa

One of the headlining features of Alexa, introduced at the event, is “Customers ask Alexa”. This feature will allow users to ask a question to the voice assistant. Alexa will respond with answers to the user that are provided by brands related to the query. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart sale: Best deals on budget 5G smartphones

Users can now shop with the help of the Echo Show by utilising Alexa’s AI-based skills. It will let users browse through clothes easily by taking customers’ references or specific characteristics. The new Weather Schedule Insights feature will give insights directly into the calendar view. In addition to this, with the new Alexa Routines, Alexa will soon be able to deliver Routine content that is specific to each person in the household. Also Read - Flipkart, Amazon sale: Best deals on smartwatches under Rs 3,000

Alexa has also gained support for remote switches that will let users push a button to start Alexa actions like reading the news or turning off the lights without giving a voice command. This is specially designed for people with disabilities.

The new “Smart Home Suggestions” feature allows Echo owners to send commands directly from Echo Auto for their smart houses. Like, they can ask Alexa to lock their doors if they’ve already left the house.

Amazon has further announced that Echo Show users will also be able to see multiple smart home cameras simultaneously on their screen via the new multi-camera view feature. The new Alexa Together feature allows users to keep an eye on the elderly by giving notifications like if the lights are turned on at odd orders or if the doors are locked.

Amazon has also introduced a new Roadside Assistance feature where users can ask Alexa to call a roadside assistance provider who can assess the situation—like a flat tire and get you the help. Notably, users will have to pay for the services they need and get access to Roadside Assistance via Echo devices, Echo Auto, or the Alexa app.