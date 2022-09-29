comscore Amazon introduces new features including multi-camera view for Alexa
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazon Introduces New Features Including Multi Camera View For Alexa
News

Amazon introduces new features including multi-camera view for Alexa

News

Amazon has introduced a new Roadside Assistance feature where users can ask Alexa to call a roadside assistance provider who can assess the situation.

Untitled design - 2022-09-29T100244.254

At Amazon‘s annual Devices and Services Event, the company announced a bunch of new features for its smart voice assistant Alexa. These new features include a multi-camera view, the “Customers ask Alexa” function and more commands. Amazon has also enhanced tools including Alexa Routines, Alexa Hunches, Alexa Together and more. Also Read - Amazon introduces third-gen Fire TV Cube in India: Check price, specs, availability

Amazon announces new features for Alexa

One of the headlining features of Alexa, introduced at the event, is “Customers ask Alexa”. This feature will allow users to ask a question to the voice assistant. Alexa will respond with answers to the user that are provided by brands related to the query. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart sale: Best deals on budget 5G smartphones

Users can now shop with the help of the Echo Show by utilising Alexa’s AI-based skills. It will let users browse through clothes easily by taking customers’ references or specific characteristics. The new Weather Schedule Insights feature will give insights directly into the calendar view. In addition to this, with the new Alexa Routines, Alexa will soon be able to deliver Routine content that is specific to each person in the household. Also Read - Flipkart, Amazon sale: Best deals on smartwatches under Rs 3,000

Alexa has also gained support for remote switches that will let users push a button to start Alexa actions like reading the news or turning off the lights without giving a voice command. This is specially designed for people with disabilities.

The new “Smart Home Suggestions” feature allows Echo owners to send commands directly from Echo Auto for their smart houses. Like, they can ask Alexa to lock their doors if they’ve already left the house.

Amazon has further announced that Echo Show users will also be able to see multiple smart home cameras simultaneously on their screen via the new multi-camera view feature. The new Alexa Together feature allows users to keep an eye on the elderly by giving notifications like if the lights are turned on at odd orders or if the doors are locked.

Amazon has also introduced a new Roadside Assistance feature where users can ask Alexa to call a roadside assistance provider who can assess the situation—like a flat tire and get you the help. Notably, users will have to pay for the services they need and get access to Roadside Assistance via Echo devices, Echo Auto, or the Alexa app.

 

  • Published Date: September 29, 2022 10:40 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 29, 2022 10:51 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Amazon introduces new features like Alexa Routines, Alexa Together and more
News
Amazon introduces new features like Alexa Routines, Alexa Together and more
Here are top new features coming to Google Search

News

Here are top new features coming to Google Search

Pornhub permanently banned on Instagram for violating policies

News

Pornhub permanently banned on Instagram for violating policies

Amazon's third-gen Fire TV Cube arrives in India: Check details

News

Amazon's third-gen Fire TV Cube arrives in India: Check details

Google Maps to get new updates to make it look like the real world

Apps

Google Maps to get new updates to make it look like the real world

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Amazon introduces new features like Alexa Routines, Alexa Together and more

Here are top new features coming to Google Search

Pornhub permanently banned on Instagram for violating policies

Amazon's third-gen Fire TV Cube arrives in India: Check details

Google Maps to get new updates to make it look like the real world

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch video for details

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Notch Now Available on ANDROID !!

Features

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Notch Now Available on ANDROID !!
WhatsApp Update Alert: Critical Vulnerability Bug Fixed, Users to Update the App Immediately

News

WhatsApp Update Alert: Critical Vulnerability Bug Fixed, Users to Update the App Immediately
iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch Video

News

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch Video
Instagram to protect users from lewd DMs with a new feature, Watch Video To Know More

News

Instagram to protect users from lewd DMs with a new feature, Watch Video To Know More