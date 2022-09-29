Amazon's third-gen Fire TV Cube arrives in India: Check details

Amazon hosted its annual hardware event last night wherein it introduced a host of new devices including the fifth-gen Amazon Echo Dot, second-gen Amazon Echo Studio, Kindle Scribe and Halo Rise to name a few. In addition to all these, the company also introduced the third-gen Fire TV Cube. Shortly after, Amazon announced that it is bringing its newly launched third-gen Fire TV Cube to India soon. In addition to the new Fire TV Cube, Amazon also announced that it is bringing the Alexa Voice Remote Pro to India. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart sale: Best deals on budget 5G smartphones

Amazon third-gen Fire TV Cube, Alexa Voice Remote Pro India price and availability

While Amazon didn’t announce the exact date of availability, it did say that the new Fire TV Cube is ‘coming soon’ to India. The company also said that interested buyers can sign up to be notified about the availability of the device. The all-new Fire TV Cube costs Rs 13,999 in India. Also Read - Flipkart, Amazon sale: Best deals on smartwatches under Rs 3,000

On the other hand, the new Alexa Voice Remote Pro, that was launched alongside the new Fire TV Cube, is up for pre-orders on Amazon India starting today. It costs Rs 2,499 in India. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale are now live: Best deals on smartphones

Amazon third-gen Fire TV Cube India features

Coming to the features, the third-gen Fire TV Cube is powered by the new octa-core 2.0 GHz processor, which the company says makes it 20 percent more powerful than the previous generation. The newly launched Fire TV Cube offers support for cinematic 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and immersive sound with Dolby Atmos Audio. It has an HDMI input port, a USB port, an Ethernet port and Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity.

Amazon also said that the new Fire TV Cube comes with a Super Resolution Upscaling technology, which it says provides enhanced picture quality by seamlessly converting HD content into 4K for greater detail, contrast, and clarity. “With Super Resolution Upscaling, content—from movies originally made in HD to even grainy family photos—will look sharper on a 4K display,” the company explained in a blog post.

Additionally, the company said that the Fire TV Cube supports Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA) that will allow customers to directly connect compatible Bluetooth hearing aids.

Alexa Voice Remote Pro features

Coming to the newly launched Alexa Voice Remote Pro, Amazon said that features a Remote Finder feature to help customers find misplaced remotes more easily. Users can say, “Alexa, find my remote” or use the dedicated Remote Finder button in Fire TV app, and Alexa Voice Remote Pro’s built-in speaker will emit an audible ring to attract their attention.

The new voice remote also has two new customisable buttons that are aimed at making it easier for users to get access to their favourite content. Amazon said that users can personalise the remote by programming these buttons to create one-touch shortcuts to favorite apps, channels, and anything Alexa can do. The Alexa Voice Remote Pro also includes motion-activated backlit buttons that automatically illuminate when the remote is picked up in low-light settings.