comscore Amazon introduces voice-controlled shopping with Alexa | BGR India
Amazon introduces voice-based shopping using Alexa commands

Amazon now lets users search for items and add them to the cart by using Alexa voice commands. Users can also checkout and track their orders with Alexa.

  • Updated: March 13, 2020 5:31 PM IST
amazon alexa third gen lead

Credits - Rehan Hooda

Amazon recently brought more functionality to Alexa in India, by letting users in on a new trick. Users can now shop on Amazon using just their voice. Customers can now use voice commands to search for products, add them to the cart and proceed to check out. Users can also use voice to check order status.

The Amazon voice-shopping via Alexa function has existed in the USA and a few other countries for a while. Now Amazon has finally brought it to India. The service currently only works with English and Amazon has promised that more functionality will be added as Alexa’s AI system continues to get smarter. This will likely allow Alexa to execute more commands via voice.

How you can shop on Amazon using Alexa

The shopping features available as of now are as follows. Alexa can search for particular items. So, you can say “Alexa, show me football shoes” or “Alexa, show me sarees”. Further, Alexa can also now add items to your cart. So users can say things like “Alexa, Add Nescafe Classic 200g to my cart”.

Users can also use Alexa to go to their accounts by saying “Alexa, go to my account” or “Alexa, open my orders”. Users can then proceed to checkout their orders by saying “Alexa, go to checkout”. Amazon further allows users to track their orders. This can be done by asking questions like “Alexa, where is my order?”.

Other Alexa commands

Apart from Amazon shopping commands, Alexa can also help users with a lot of various kinds of queries. You can ask the voice assistant about the cricket score, or the update on coronavirus. You could even ask about the starting of IPL of general questions like who is the President of India, or how the weather is in your city.

Moreover, Alexa also supports Amazon Prime Music. This allows users to play the top songs in their city. This could be any city like Delhi, Chennai Bangalore or Mumbai. You can ask Alexa to also play songs based on artists, or just play whatever the latest trending songs are.

  • Published Date: March 13, 2020 5:29 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 13, 2020 5:31 PM IST

