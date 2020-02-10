Amazon is also skipping MWC over Coronavirus concerns

After South Korean company LG electronics, Swedish telecommunication giant Ericsson and graphics giant Nvidia, now e-commerce giant Amazon is pulling out of Mobile World Congress (MWC), citing concerns over the spread of novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

“Due to the outbreak and continued concerns about the new Coronavirus, Amazon will withdraw from exhibiting and participating in Mobile World Congress 2020,” the company said in a statement on Sunday.

With the rapid spread of the China virus showing no signs of slowing down, the industry watchers have also warned that others may soon follow the suit. Earlier, a few others including LG Electronics, ZTE, Nvidia and Ericsson have pulled out of MWC 2020 over Coronavirus outbreak. Instead, Ericsson will showcase its new innovations at a separate independent event called “Ericsson Unboxed”. A similar decision was taken by LG.

Ericsson, as one of the largest exhibitors, said it has thousands of visitors in its hall each day and even if the risk is low, the company cannot guarantee the health and safety of its employees and visitors. According to Ericsson, the company has already taken a number of precautionary measures to ensure health and safety of its employees and to minimize the impact on the company’s operations.

“After an extensive internal risk assessment, Ericsson has decided to take further precautionary measures by withdrawing from the MWC Barcelona 2020, the largest event in the telecom industry,” it said in a statement.

To showcase the company’s portfolio and innovations, the Swedish telecom company will also take the demos and content created for the MWC Barcelona to customers in their home markets with local events.

Written with inputs from IANS