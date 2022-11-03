comscore Amazon India is giving Spotify Premium subscription for free: How to get it
Amazon is giving six months of Spotify Premium subscription for free in India: How to get it

Amazon India has announced a new offer for its customers as a part of which it is offering up to six months of Spotify Premium free on the purchase of laptops, smartphones, speakers and more.

  • Amazon India is giving up to six months of free Spotify Premium subscription.
  • Amazon India’s offer is valid between October 24 to November 30.
  • Amazon India’s offer is available on the purchase of laptops, tablets and smartphone.
Amazon India has a new offer for its customers as a part of which it is offering up to six months of Spotify Premium subscription for free to select buyers on its platform. As a part of the offer, buyers will get Spotify Premium subscription for free on Amazon if they purchase various electronic devices such as tablets, laptops, mobile devices, speakers, headphones and accessories on the e-retail platform. Also Read - Jack Ryan Season 3 launch date revealed: How you can watch it in India online

However, there is a catch. Amazon, in a support page, wrote that this offer will be provided only to customers who have an email ID registered with Amazon India and who have not subscribed to Spotify Premium free trial before. Also Read - Amazon announces Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Check top offers here

What is Amazon India’s Spotify Premium offer

As far as the offer details are concerned, Amazon India said that customers who purchase laptops, tablets, mobile devices and accessories, headphones and speakers with a value greater than Rs 1,000 and less or equal to than Rs 5,000 will get three months of Spotify Premium subscription for free. Also Read - How to not get scammed when ordering phone or electronics from e-commerce platforms

On the other hand, customers who purchase laptops, tablets, mobile devices and accessories, headphones and speakers at a purchase value greater than Rs 5,000 will get six months of Spotify Premium subscription for free.

It is worth noting that as a part of this offer, Amazon India will provide access to Spotify’s Premium Individual plan to users who haven’t taken a Spotify Premium free trial before. Spotify’s Premium Individual plan costs Rs 119 per month and it offers ad-free music listening and group sessions along with the ability to download up to 10,000 songs per device on five devices.

What is the validity of Amazon India’s Spotify Premium offer

As far as the validity of this offer is concerned, Amazon India, in its support page, wrote that its Spotify Premium offer will be available to buyers from October 24, 2022, to November 30, 2022.

The company also said that eligible customers will get the benefits, that is, a free access to either three or six months of Spotify Premium’s Individual plan, in the form of a voucher that will be sent to them on their email address registered on Amazon.in by December 15, 2022.

  • Published Date: November 3, 2022 11:47 AM IST
