Unable to download a book on Amazon Kindle? This could be the reason

Amazon is removing a key feature for some Kindle users: Check details

Amazon has confirmed that starting August 17, select Kindle device owners will no longer be able to browse for, buy, or borrow books directly from the Kindle Store.

Amazon Kindle

Image: Amazon

Amazon’s Kindle users can download new ebooks for reading from the company’s Kindle Store. But now, word say that the company is releasing an update that will prevent some Kindle users from downloading ebooks on their Kindle e-book readers. Also Read - How to hide your browsing history on Amazon: A step-by-step guide

As per a report by Tech Radar, Amazon Kindle users who are using some of the older models of the device will not be able to buy or browse for books directly from the Kindle Store on the e-book readers. However, they will still be able to access the books that they have already downloaded from the e-book store on their Kindle e-readers. The report also noted that while Kindle users will not be able to download new e-book from the Kindle Store directly, there are other ways that they will be able to do so. Also Read - Independence Day sale: Best deals on Redmi Smart Band Pro, Amazfit Zepp E and more

Kindle users can buy books from the Kindle Store using their personal computers and then send them over to their Kindle e-readers to be able to read the book on the device. Apart from this, Kindle e-book readers can also send books in the form of PDFs and other files to their Kindle and use these formats for reading ebooks on the device. Also Read - Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale announced: Deals on all electronics

Notably, the change was first announced back in May this year but it is being implemented starting today.

Amazon has also confirmed the change in a support page on its website. “As of August 17, 2022, you’ll no longer be able to browse for, buy, or borrow books directly from certain Kindle devices introduced 10+ years ago. You can still use these devices to read. As always, you’ll be able to browse, buy, and borrow books on other supported devices or through amazon.com/ebooks,” the company wrote on its support page.

Which Amazon Kindles are affected by this change?

The update affects only a handful of Amazon Kindle e-readers, which includes second-generation Kindle International, Kindle DX International, Kindle Keyboard, fourth-generation Kindle and fifth-generation Kindle. If you are unsure if your device will get the update or not, just follow these steps: From anywhere, swipe down from the top > select All Settings > go to Device Options > select Device Info.

But why is this happening?

While Amazon hasn’t mentioned the reason behind this move, Good Reader says that TLS certificates could be the real reason behind this change. Older Amazon Kindle support TLS 1.1 and TCL 1.2. However, these certificates are riddled with bugs. And hardware limitations prevent the company from issuing newer TLS certificates to some of its older devices. So, the company is prompting users to upgrade to a newer device with greater security by preventing users from downloading ebooks directly from the Kindle Store.

  • Published Date: August 17, 2022 5:31 PM IST

