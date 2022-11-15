comscore Amazon is reportedly planning to lay off 10,000 employees
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazon Is Reportedly Planning To Lay Off 10000 Employees
News

Amazon is reportedly planning to lay off 10,000 employees

News

The total number of layoffs is yet to be determined, but if it is around 10,000, it would represent about 3 per cent of Amazon's corporate employees

AMazon

Amazon is reportedly planning to lay off approximately 10,000 of its workforce in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, media reported. Also Read - How to withdraw your Amazon Pay balance

According to The New York Times, the cuts will target Amazon’s devices organisation, which includes the voice assistant Alexa, as well as its retail division and human resources. Also Read - Amazon announces Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Check top deals here

The total number of layoffs is yet to be determined, but if it is around 10,000, it would represent about 3 per cent of Amazon’s corporate employees and less than 1 per cent of its global workforce of more than 1.5 million, which is primarily composed of hourly workers, said the report. Also Read - Amazon introduces a Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription plan in India

Amazon will also become the latest technology company to lay off employees, which only recently, it had been fighting to retain.

Earlier this year, the e-commerce giant more than doubled the cash compensation cap for its tech employees, citing “a particularly competitive labour market”, according to the report.

Changing business models and an uncertain economy have resulted in layoffs across the tech industry.

Elon Musk cut Twitter’s headcount in half after purchasing the company earlier this month, and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced last week that it was laying off 11,000 employees, or roughly 13 per cent of its workforce.

Moreover, many Indian startups have laid off hundreds of employees in the wake of a decline in funding and investment, including Byju’s, Ola and Unacademy.

— IANS

  • Published Date: November 15, 2022 10:02 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi 13, company's next flagship, may launch in India soon
Mobiles
Xiaomi 13, company's next flagship, may launch in India soon
The Witcher 3 is getting the next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Gaming

The Witcher 3 is getting the next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

How to activate PhonePe UPI using Aadhaar

How To

How to activate PhonePe UPI using Aadhaar

Now you can use VLC Media Player in India again

Apps

Now you can use VLC Media Player in India again

How to share Wi-Fi password with others on iPhone

How To

How to share Wi-Fi password with others on iPhone

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Amazon is reportedly planning to lay off 10,000 employees

Xiaomi 13, company's next flagship, may launch in India soon

Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details

Now you can use VLC Media Player in India again

Top Google Search tips to search like a pro

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to get emergency SOS via satellite feature this month: How to use it

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details
From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones

Features

From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones
Realme 10 Launched Globally, Check Out The Price and Features

News

Realme 10 Launched Globally, Check Out The Price and Features
iPhone 14 Pro Look-a-Like, Xiaomi 13 Looks Leaked, Watch video for Details

News

iPhone 14 Pro Look-a-Like, Xiaomi 13 Looks Leaked, Watch video for Details