comscore Amazon working on wall-mounted Echo smart home devices
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazon is reportedly working on a wall-mounted Echo device
News

Amazon is reportedly working on a wall-mounted Echo device

News

Amazon is working on a wall-mounted Echo smart device that will come with a built-in camera and offer video chat capabilities.

Amazon wall mounted Echo

(Image: BGR)

Amazon is said to be working on a wall-mounted Echo device for its users, Bloomberg has reported. The upcoming device is touted to come with a large touchscreen that attaches to the walls or any vertical flat surface and houses a smart home control panel. Also Read - Amazon Alexa turns 3 in India: Here's how the voice assistant has grown

Dubbed the “smart home command center”, the smart device will also come with a 10-inch to 13-inch touchscreen display bundled with video chat support and the option to control smart home devices. You will also get a built-in camera and the hardware is said to include support for Amazon’s Alexa. Also Read - 5 interesting facts about Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos you didn't know

What’s on offer with Amazon’s upcoming device

Wall-mounted hardware gives users more options to place their hardware anywhere around the house rather than placing it on desks and tabletops. Amazon’s penchant for wall-mounted devices is not new as it has previously experimented with Amazon Echo wall clocks. Not only that, but it’s also possible to wall-mount existing Echo devices using third-party accessories. Also Read - Jeff Bezos to resign; Sundar Pichai congrats and welcomes Andy Jassy as new Amazon CEO

The hardware is being designed by Amazon’s Lab126 and it may develop multiple screen sizes and variants. The product would be launched in direct competition to the likes of the Apple iPad framed into walls and even Control4 Corp’s smart home devices. It is also expected to be much slimmer than existing Echo devices in India.

Amazon wall-mounted device: Expected pricing

It is expected that these Amazon devices will be priced at around $200 to $250 (Rs 14,500 to Rs 18,200 approx) and will be released at the end of either 2021 or 2022. The launch dates are subjected to change or the device launch might even be cancelled depending on the company’s projections and growth for 2021.

Amazon’s rumored device joins another Alexa device that is also in development at the company. It comes equipped with a radar-equipped sleep tracker that you can place beside your bed and it will sense and analyse your breathing pattern.

We still don’t know a lot about what the design would look like but it is expected to borrow a lot of design elements from existing Echo products.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 10, 2021 11:16 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Amazon is working on wall-mounted Echo device to control smart home devices
News
Amazon is working on wall-mounted Echo device to control smart home devices
Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch in March

Mobiles

Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch in March

Realme Race tipped to launch as Realme GT in India

News

Realme Race tipped to launch as Realme GT in India

Samsung Galaxy M30s gets One UI 3.0 based Android 11 update

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s gets One UI 3.0 based Android 11 update

Poco X3 Pro coming to India soon, hints BIS certification

News

Poco X3 Pro coming to India soon, hints BIS certification

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Amazon is working on wall-mounted Echo device to control smart home devices

Realme Race tipped to launch as Realme GT in India

Samsung Galaxy M30s gets One UI 3.0 based Android 11 update

Poco X3 Pro coming to India soon, hints BIS certification

Qualcomm X65 modem with 10Gbps speed launched

Unreal Engine 4.26: What possibilities does it create for content creators?

Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives

Top 5 MIUI 12.5 features: UI redesign, new icons and more

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better?

What is Bitcoin? Is trading Bitcoin legal in India? and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon is working on wall-mounted Echo device to control smart home devices

News

Amazon is working on wall-mounted Echo device to control smart home devices
Amazon Alexa turns 3 in India: Echo sale, how it grew and more

News

Amazon Alexa turns 3 in India: Echo sale, how it grew and more
Who is Andy Jassy, the next Amazon CEO?

Features

Who is Andy Jassy, the next Amazon CEO?
End of an era, Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO

News

End of an era, Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO
Samsung Galaxy M02 set to launch in India today on Amazon.in

News

Samsung Galaxy M02 set to launch in India today on Amazon.in

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A32 की कीमत का हुआ खुलासा, सैमसंग का सबसे सस्ता 5G फोन

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Series भारत में मार्च में होगी लॉन्च, जानें खास बातें

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro और Redmi K40 के डिजाइन लीक, जानें क्या होगा खास

Realme GT सीरीज जल्द होगी भारत में लॉन्च, मिल सकता है 12GB RAM और Snapdragon 888 प्रोसेसर

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve price cut : शाओमी की स्मार्टवॉच हुई सस्ती, जानें नई कीमत और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives

Features

Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives
Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera

Reviews

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

News

Amazon is working on wall-mounted Echo device to control smart home devices
News
Amazon is working on wall-mounted Echo device to control smart home devices
Realme Race tipped to launch as Realme GT in India

News

Realme Race tipped to launch as Realme GT in India
Samsung Galaxy M30s gets One UI 3.0 based Android 11 update

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s gets One UI 3.0 based Android 11 update
Poco X3 Pro coming to India soon, hints BIS certification

News

Poco X3 Pro coming to India soon, hints BIS certification
Qualcomm X65 modem with 10Gbps speed launched

News

Qualcomm X65 modem with 10Gbps speed launched

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers