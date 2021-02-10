Amazon is said to be working on a wall-mounted device for its users, Bloomberg has reported. The upcoming device is touted to come with a large touchscreen that attaches to the walls or any vertical flat surface and houses a smart home control panel. Also Read - Amazon Alexa turns 3 in India: Here's how the voice assistant has grown

Dubbed the "smart home command center", the smart device will also come with a 10-inch to 13-inch touchscreen display bundled with video chat support and the option to control smart home devices. You will also get a built-in camera and the hardware is said to include support for Amazon's Alexa.

What’s on offer with Amazon’s upcoming device

Wall-mounted hardware gives users more options to place their hardware anywhere around the house rather than placing it on desks and tabletops. Amazon's penchant for wall-mounted devices is not new as it has previously experimented with Amazon Echo wall clocks. Not only that, but it's also possible to wall-mount existing Echo devices using third-party accessories.

The hardware is being designed by Amazon’s Lab126 and it may develop multiple screen sizes and variants. The product would be launched in direct competition to the likes of the iPad framed into walls and even Control4 Corp’s smart home devices. It is also expected to be much slimmer than existing Echo devices in India.

Amazon wall-mounted device: Expected pricing

It is expected that these Amazon devices will be priced at around $200 to $250 (Rs 14,500 to Rs 18,200 approx) and will be released at the end of either 2021 or 2022. The launch dates are subjected to change or the device launch might even be cancelled depending on the company’s projections and growth for 2021.

Amazon’s rumored device joins another Alexa device that is also in development at the company. It comes equipped with a radar-equipped sleep tracker that you can place beside your bed and it will sense and analyse your breathing pattern.

We still don’t know a lot about what the design would look like but it is expected to borrow a lot of design elements from existing Echo products.