News

Amazon Kindle India makes a section of eBooks free for users

News

Amazon Kindle India users can head to this section to download eBooks for free. The company indicated that this move is due to the ongoing global pandemic, coronavirus. Let's check out the details.

  • Published: April 3, 2020 5:46 PM IST
Amazon Kindle India Read for Free

E-commerce giant Amazon has just made a new announcement for its users in the Indian market. As part of the announcement, Amazon has made a section of eBooks on its Kindle platform free. This means that Amazon Kindle India users can head to this section to download eBooks for free. The company indicated that this move is due to the ongoing global pandemic, coronavirus. However, the company did share the details regarding the section. Amazon India users can install the Kindle app on their smartphones, tablets, or Kindle e-Readers to access the free content. Let’s check out the titles available in this section.

Amazon Kindle India free section details

Interested users can head to the section to browse through multiple categories. The company is branding this section as “Read for Free”, a selection aimed at the user and their family. Browsing through the page, one can notice multiple different categories including books aimed at children, fiction, non-fiction, and classical literature. The page also featured graphic novels and books in other Indian languages. Users can choose free books from English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, and Malayalam languages. Amazon India revealed that it teamed with “several publishers and authors” to create this section. As per the announcement, the selection also includes books on health, body, and mind.

Watch: Disney+ Hotstar App: First Look

Inspecting the page, we also see a banner that notes that Amazon Prime members don’t need to pay extra to read new eBooks. This indicates that you can subscribe to Amazon Prime membership to access a larger collection of books for free. It is also worth noting that this free offer is only available on the “Kindle Edition” of all the books. This means that you will be charged if you actually want to purchase a physical copy.

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review: If you must use another device to read, this is it

Considering the pricing, it is likely that users will actually own all the books that they read, without any cost. Some of the titles include How does it Work, Inventions-II, Treasure Island, Best of Rabindranath Tagore box set, Productivity Superhero. It also includes The Art of War, A Tale of Two Cities, The Jungle Book, Frankenstein, Oliver Twist, and more.

  • Published Date: April 3, 2020 5:46 PM IST

