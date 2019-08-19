Back in June, Amazon announced its all-new Kindle Oasis in India. This new Kindle comes with a 7-inch display, but its USP is the adjustable warm light feature. Prices for the new Kindle start from Rs 21,999 and go up to Rs 28,999. Read on to find out everything about the 2019 Amazon Kindle Oasis price in India, features.

Amazon Kindle Oasis price in India

As mentioned, prices for the 2019 Kindle Oasis start from Rs 21,999. This is for the base 8GB Wi-Fi only variant. There is a 32GB Wi-Fi-only Champagne Gold version, which costs Rs 24,999. The top model with 32GB storage and Wi-Fi+4G support costs Rs 28,999.

Buyers can choose from two color options – Graphite and Champagne Gold. You can head over to Amazon India to buy the new Kindle. The e-commerce giant also has a few offers to make the deal enticing for buyers.

These include three months of Kindle Unlimited subscription for just Rs 2. Post the three-month period, the subscription can be availed for Rs 169 per month. Those who pre-booked the Kindle will get 100 percent off on the purchase of any one eBook (up to Rs 500).

Kindle Oasis features

The 2019 Kindle Oasis comes with next-gen e-Ink technology for fast page turns. The USP however is the adjustable warm light with 300ppi screen. Users can adjust the color tone from cool to warm. One can also schedule the screen warmth according to time. Other features include IPX8 rating for protection against accidental drop in water or splashes. The e-reader can be immersed in up to two meters of fresh water for up to 60 minutes.