Amazon has launched the new Echo Show 8 2nd generation today in India. The new Echo Show device comes at a price tag of Rs 13,999. It comes in two colour options including black and white. Amazon has announced an introductory offer for this one but only for a limited time period. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India launch today at 12PM: Check specs, price to be under Rs 25,000

Interested consumers will be able to grab the Echo Show 8 2nd gen at a discounted price of Rs 11,499. The latest generation Echo Show can be purchased from Amazon India website starting from today, August 25. The company has not revealed the deadline for the limited period sale. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India launch date confirmed, specs and expected price revealed

Amazon Echo Show 8 2nd gen features

The new Echo Show 8 is an enhanced and advanced version of the previous generation Echo devices. It comes packed with an 8-inch HD screen with adaptive colour for a “better display experience”, an improved 13-megapixel camera, and dual stereo speakers, which the company claims can offer “clear, balanced sound”. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan’s voice support comes to Alexa: How to change voice setting

The device comes with support for Amazon Prime Video and Netflix and allows users to ask Alexa to play their favourite music from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Apple Music, Hungama music or Gaana. Alexa also brings the ability to show users music playlists or station recommendations based on the song playing on Amazon Prime Music or Spotify.

The Echo Show 8 2nd gen can connect to thousands of Wi-Fi connected smart home appliances such as lights, plugs, AC, fans, TVs, geyser and more that work with Alexa. It also allows users to remotely monitor their home and view live video feed from Echo Show 8’s camera on their smartphone or other Echo Show devices.

The 13-mgepaixel camera with auto framing feature offers a much improved hands-free video calling experience than ever before using the Alexa app or other Echo Shows devices. The auto framing feature ensures you and your family are always in frame.

The Echo Show 8 2nd gen also allows users to set timers and reminders, pay mobile and electricity bills, get weather updates, cook along to favourite recipes, catch up on latest news, and much more. It also lets users use Facebook Photos to turn the home screen into a digital frame.

Privacy being the key, the Echo Show device is designed with “multiple layers of privacy protection, including microphone and camera controls, and the ability to view and delete your voice recordings.” The Echo Show 8, like all new generation devices, comes with built-in covers to close the camera.