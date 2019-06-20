Amazon launches all-new 2019 Kindle Oasis in India

Amazon on Wednesday launched the all-new Kindle Oasis with a large 7-inch Paperwhite display in India. The 8GB Wi-Fi variant of the 2019 Kindle Oasis is priced at Rs 21,999. The 32GB Wi-Fi Champagne Gold version will cost you Rs 24,999. The 32GB Wi-Fi and 4G variant will be available for 28,999. There will be two color options to choose from – Graphite and Champagne Gold. The device is already available for pre-orders on Amazon India, but the sale will commence from August 19.

The device comes bundled with free three months of Kindle Unlimited subscription at just Rs 2. This gives readers access to millions of eBooks, comics, kids’ books, and more. These include popular books like Chetan Bhagat’s The Girl in Room 105, Keepers of the Kalachakra, Mind is your Business, the complete Harry Potter series and comics from Amar Chitra Katha. After three months, Kindle Unlimited will cost them Rs 169 per month. Additionally, for all the pre-book customers, there will be a benefit of 100 percent off on the purchase of any one eBook (up to Rs 500).

The 2019 Amazon Kindle Oasis comes with the next generation of e-Ink technology for fast page turns. It features a thin and light design for one-handed reading, and dedicated page turn buttons. It has the IPX8 rated to protect against immersion in up to two meters of fresh water for up to 60 minutes. The device can withstand accidental drops and splashes.

“Kindle devices are designed to give users a delightful reading experience. The all-new Kindle Oasis with a color adjustable front light will help users to read with a warmer tone when reading during the day or night, indoor or outdoor”, said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices India. “We have also found that the number one reason people read is to relax. We feel that the all-new Kindle Oasis will be a great companion whether you are lounging on your vacation by a poolside or everyday in the comfort of your bed”.

The new Kindle Oasis offers a color adjustable front light with 300ppi screen. Users will be able to customize the color tone from cool to warm. It will also allow them to schedule the screen warmth according to time. Amazon notes that like all Kindle devices, you can also read Kindle Oasis for weeks on a single charge.