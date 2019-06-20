comscore Amazon launches all-new 2019 Kindle Oasis in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazon launches all-new Kindle Oasis with adjustable warm light in India; price starts at Rs 21,999
News

Amazon launches all-new Kindle Oasis with adjustable warm light in India; price starts at Rs 21,999

News

The 8GB Wi-Fi variant of the 2019 Kindle Oasis is priced at Rs 21,999. The 32GB Wi-Fi Champagne Gold version will cost you Rs 24,999. The 32GB Wi-Fi and 4G variant will be available for 28,999.

  • Published: June 20, 2019 9:57 AM IST
Amazon-Kindle-Oasis-2019jpg

Kindle Oasis 2019

Amazon on Wednesday launched the all-new Kindle Oasis with a large 7-inch Paperwhite display in India. The 8GB Wi-Fi variant of the 2019 Kindle Oasis is priced at Rs 21,999. The 32GB Wi-Fi Champagne Gold version will cost you Rs 24,999. The 32GB Wi-Fi and 4G variant will be available for 28,999. There will be two color options to choose from – Graphite and Champagne Gold. The device is already available for pre-orders on Amazon India, but the sale will commence from August 19.

The device comes bundled with free three months of Kindle Unlimited subscription at just Rs 2. This gives readers access to millions of eBooks, comics, kids’ books, and more. These include popular books like Chetan Bhagat’s The Girl in Room 105, Keepers of the Kalachakra, Mind is your Business, the complete Harry Potter series and comics from Amar Chitra Katha. After three months, Kindle Unlimited will cost them Rs 169 per month. Additionally, for all the pre-book customers, there will be a benefit of 100 percent off on the purchase of any one eBook (up to Rs 500).

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review: If you must use another device to read, this is it

Also Read

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review: If you must use another device to read, this is it

The 2019 Amazon Kindle Oasis comes with the next generation of e-Ink technology for fast page turns. It features a thin and light design for one-handed reading, and dedicated page turn buttons. It has the IPX8 rated to protect against immersion in up to two meters of fresh water for up to 60 minutes. The device can withstand accidental drops and splashes.

“Kindle devices are designed to give users a delightful reading experience. The all-new Kindle Oasis with a color adjustable front light will help users to read with a warmer tone when reading during the day or night, indoor or outdoor”, said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices India. “We have also found that the number one reason people read is to relax. We feel that the all-new Kindle Oasis will be a great companion whether you are lounging on your vacation by a poolside or everyday in the comfort of your bed”.

Watch Video: Amazon Echo Spot First Look

The new Kindle Oasis offers a color adjustable front light with 300ppi screen. Users will be able to customize the color tone from cool to warm. It will also allow them to schedule the screen warmth according to time. Amazon notes that like all Kindle devices, you can also read Kindle Oasis for weeks on a single charge.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 20, 2019 9:57 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 6 (2017) update rolling out
thumb-img
News
Realme 2, Realme C1 get Android Pie beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch details revealed
thumb-img
News
Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan on sale in India

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 3a getting internal July 2019 patch
News
Google Pixel 3a getting internal July 2019 patch
Amazon launches all-new 2019 Kindle Oasis in India

News

Amazon launches all-new 2019 Kindle Oasis in India

Nokia 6 (2017) update rolling out

News

Nokia 6 (2017) update rolling out

Realme 2, Realme C1 get Android Pie beta

News

Realme 2, Realme C1 get Android Pie beta

Samsung Galaxy M40 sale today at 12PM

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 sale today at 12PM

Most Popular

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Honor 20i review

Google Pixel 3a getting internal July 2019 patch

Amazon launches all-new 2019 Kindle Oasis in India

Nokia 6 (2017) update rolling out

Realme 2, Realme C1 get Android Pie beta

Samsung Galaxy M40 sale today at 12PM

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon launches all-new 2019 Kindle Oasis in India

News

Amazon launches all-new 2019 Kindle Oasis in India
Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review
Amazon Prime Music gets synchronized sing along lyrics feature

News

Amazon Prime Music gets synchronized sing along lyrics feature
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro coming to Amazon India

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro coming to Amazon India
Honor Gala Festival Sale: April 8 to April 12

Deals

Honor Gala Festival Sale: April 8 to April 12

हिंदी समाचार

iQOO Neo स्मार्टफोन को Vivo ने किया टीज, ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप और नॉच डिस्प्ले के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Sony कर रही है छह रियर कैमरे वाले स्मार्टफोन पर काम

Nubia अपना अगला गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन Red Magic 4 भारत में इसी साल करेगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi Redmi स्मार्टफोन भारत में जुलाई में होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या होंगी इसकी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Amazon ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नया Kindle Oasis ई-बुक रिडर, 21,999 रुपये से शुरू होगी कीमत

News

Google Pixel 3a getting internal July 2019 patch
News
Google Pixel 3a getting internal July 2019 patch
Amazon launches all-new 2019 Kindle Oasis in India

News

Amazon launches all-new 2019 Kindle Oasis in India
Nokia 6 (2017) update rolling out

News

Nokia 6 (2017) update rolling out
Realme 2, Realme C1 get Android Pie beta

News

Realme 2, Realme C1 get Android Pie beta
Samsung Galaxy M40 sale today at 12PM

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 sale today at 12PM