Amazon Air arrives in India to make faster deliveries to metros

Amazon India today launched Amazon Air in India in a bid to ensure faster deliveries to various metropolitan cities in India. The aircraft was inducted in Amazon’s services in Hyderabad by Telangana minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, who leads the Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology, along with Amazon’s leadership. Also Read - Zomato job posting says candidate should not believe in work-life balance

“We have been working towards strengthening the state’s air cargo infrastructure, and we welcome the launch of Amazon Air, which will further assist in making Hyderabad a cargo hub for the country and will create additional employment opportunities in the state,” KT Rama Rao said on the occasion. Also Read - Spotify to layoff six percent of its workforce: Here's what CEO Daniel EK has to say

Amazon Air will be operated by Quikjet Cargo Airlines, which is a joint venture between AFL and the Ireland-based ASL Aviation Group, and it will use the complete cargo capacity of a Boeing 737-800 aircraft. It will transport customer shipments to cities such as metropolitan cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. Also Read - Spotify to join Microsoft, Google, likely to announce mass layoffs soon

We are bringing Amazon Air in India to further enhance our transportation network and enable faster delivery to customers in the country. Know more: https://t.co/KU5jZHNx3N#AmazonAir pic.twitter.com/wuwRaiyI0K — Amazon News India (@AmazonNews_IN) January 23, 2023

In addition to providing faster deliveries to top metropolitan cities in India, Amazon Air, which the company says is the first of its kind service by an e-commerce service in India, will also support 1.1 million sellers in the country, “enabling growth for ancillary businesses such as transportation and packaging”.

“This marks a very important step for our sellers and our customers, as well as a huge step forward for the aviation industry. We are celebrating a significant milestone in our global mission to transform the future of logistics,” Akhil Saxena, Vice President – Customer Fulfilment (APAC, MENA & LATAM) and WW Customer Service, Amazon said on the occasion.

It is worth noting that Amazon launched Amazon Air in 2016 in the US. The service operates an air cargo network that has grown to include more than 110 aircraft and more than 70 destinations worldwide including France, Poland, Spain, Italy, and UK. India is the first country outside North America and Europe where the company has launched its freight service.