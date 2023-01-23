comscore Amazon Air arrives in India to make faster deliveries to metros
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazon Launches Amazon Air In India To Ensure Faster Deliveries To Metros
News

Amazon launches Amazon Air in India to ensure faster deliveries to metros

News

Amazon has launched Amazon Air in India in a bid to ensure faster deliveries to top metro cities in India. Here’s what we know about it.

Highlights

  • Amazon India has launched Amazon Air in India.
  • The service was inducted in Hyderabad today.
  • This is Amazon’s first such service in India.
Amazon Air in India

Image: Amazon India

Amazon India today launched Amazon Air in India in a bid to ensure faster deliveries to various metropolitan cities in India. The aircraft was inducted in Amazon’s services in Hyderabad by Telangana minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, who leads the Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology, along with Amazon’s leadership. Also Read - Zomato job posting says candidate should not believe in work-life balance

“We have been working towards strengthening the state’s air cargo infrastructure, and we welcome the launch of Amazon Air, which will further assist in making Hyderabad a cargo hub for the country and will create additional employment opportunities in the state,” KT Rama Rao said on the occasion. Also Read - Spotify to layoff six percent of its workforce: Here's what CEO Daniel EK has to say

Amazon Air will be operated by Quikjet Cargo Airlines, which is a joint venture between AFL and the Ireland-based ASL Aviation Group, and it will use the complete cargo capacity of a Boeing 737-800 aircraft. It will transport customer shipments to cities such as metropolitan cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. Also Read - Spotify to join Microsoft, Google, likely to announce mass layoffs soon

In addition to providing faster deliveries to top metropolitan cities in India, Amazon Air, which the company says is the first of its kind service by an e-commerce service in India, will also support 1.1 million sellers in the country, “enabling growth for ancillary businesses such as transportation and packaging”.

“This marks a very important step for our sellers and our customers, as well as a huge step forward for the aviation industry. We are celebrating a significant milestone in our global mission to transform the future of logistics,” Akhil Saxena, Vice President – Customer Fulfilment (APAC, MENA & LATAM) and WW Customer Service, Amazon said on the occasion.

It is worth noting that Amazon launched Amazon Air in 2016 in the US. The service operates an air cargo network that has grown to include more than 110 aircraft and more than 70 destinations worldwide including France, Poland, Spain, Italy, and UK. India is the first country outside North America and Europe where the company has launched its freight service.

  • Published Date: January 23, 2023 8:40 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Editor's Pick

    Spotify cuts six percent jobs: Here's what CEO Daniel EK has to say
    News
    Spotify cuts six percent jobs: Here's what CEO Daniel EK has to say
    Spotify to announce mass layoffs this week: Report

    News

    Spotify to announce mass layoffs this week: Report

    Airtel now offers free Disney Plus Hotstar subscription three more plans

    Telecom

    Airtel now offers free Disney Plus Hotstar subscription three more plans

    Honda Activa 6G with Smart Key launched at Rs. 80,537: Check details here

    News

    Honda Activa 6G with Smart Key launched at Rs. 80,537: Check details here

    Qualcomm may soon launch Apple's next M-series chips competitor

    News

    Qualcomm may soon launch Apple's next M-series chips competitor

    Most Popular

    Vivo TWS Neo Review

    Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

    Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

    OnePlus Nord First Impressions

    Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

    Amazon Air arrives in India to make faster deliveries to metros

    Spotify cuts six percent jobs: Here's what CEO Daniel EK has to say

    Spotify to announce mass layoffs this week: Report

    Honda Activa 6G with Smart Key launched at Rs. 80,537: Check details here

    Qualcomm may soon launch Apple's next M-series chips competitor

    Highway charging is one of our top priorities: Tata Motors

    BharOS is here: All you need to know

    Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

    iQOO 11 5G India model's first impressions

    INOX's AmpliX seat sound debuts in Mumbai: Quick Review

    Related Topics

      Latest Videos

      BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

      Features

      BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
      Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

      Features

      Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
      iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

      News

      iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
      BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

      Features

      BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?