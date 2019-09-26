comscore Amazon launches Echo, Echo Dot with clock and Echo Studio in India
Amazon launches Echo, Echo Dot with clock, and Echo Studio in India, prices start from Rs 5,499

Amazon India has launched a new line-up of Echo smart speakers. The new line up includes Echo, Echo Dot with clock, and Echo Studio, and the prices start from Rs 5,499.

  Published: September 26, 2019 10:43 AM IST
Amazon India has launched a new line-up of Echo smart speakers. The latest Echo device comes with fabric design and premium sound. The company will be selling the next generation of Echo for Rs 9,999 in India. It has the same audio architecture as the Echo Plus, including a 3-inch woofer and increased back volume. Amazon is offering this speaker in Blue, Black, Grey and White color options.

The new Echo Dot with Clock device now includes a bright LED display that can show the time, outdoor temperature, timers, or alarms. It is priced at Rs 5,499 in the country. The LED display automatically adjusts based on the brightness of the room. One can also see the outdoor temperature, set a morning alarm or cooking timer. Additionally, you can also tap the top of the device to snooze an alarm.

Amazon India officially launches Hindi support for Alexa

Amazon India officially launches Hindi support for Alexa

There is also a device called Echo Studio, which is also a smart speaker. The company says that this device comes with five directional speakers for immersive studio-quality sound, and a built-in smart home hub. This smart speaker from the company will cost Rs 22,999. It supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio 5.1, and stereo audio as well. “Its 5.25-inch woofer and 330W of peak power produce deep, rich bass by using the bass port at the bottom to maximize airflow and bass output from the woofer,” the company said.

Echo Studio has a 1-inch tweeter and three 2-inch midrange speakers. The device also has a 24-bit DAC and a power amplifier with 100 kHz of bandwidth. One or two Echo Studio devices can also be paired with the Fire TV Stick 4K for audio playback with multi-channel sound. The device also has a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, which can be used to control compatible smart home devices

Over 30,000 skills now in the 'Alexa Skills Store' in India

Over 30,000 skills now in the 'Alexa Skills Store' in India

“Customers across the country have given feedback on how they love using Alexa – whether it is listening to their favorite music, playing a game with kids, watching videos on Echo Show range of devices, or controlling their smart home appliances,” said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices India. “We are introducing new Echo devices and features to give customers even more ways to access Alexa— whether that’s through our best-sounding Echo device yet—Echo Studio, or the reimagined Echo and Echo Dot.”

All the three Amazon Echo devices are currently available for pre-order on Amazon.in and select offline stores. The company says that it will start shipping later this year. Customers who pre-order can avail a smart bulb at no extra cost and a smart plug too at Rs 199. Besides, Amazon has also added a lot of new features to its Alexa.

  Published Date: September 26, 2019 10:43 AM IST

