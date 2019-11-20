comscore Amazon launches Echo Flex plug-in smart speaker in India for Rs 2,999
The Amazon Echo Flex is available for pre-order on Amazon India starting today and will ship next month. It can also be pre-booked via select retailers.

  Published: November 20, 2019 11:41 AM IST
Amazon has launched its plug-in smart speaker, Amazon Echo Flex, in India for Rs 2,999. The Echo Flex can be plugged into any standard electrical outlet and there is no wire or charger. It is the most affordable Alexa-powered smart speaker that can voice control compatible smart home devices at your place. Not just that, the Amazon Echo Flex also has a built-in USB-A port which lets you charge your phone (7.5W) or other devices.

The Amazon Echo Flex is available for pre-order on Amazon India starting today and will ship next month. It can also be pre-booked via select retailers, says Amazon. As a limited period offer, the e-commerce website is offering a Wipro 9W Smart LED bulb worth Rs 2,099 for no additional cost on the purchase of every Echo Flex.

“We are happy to introduce Echo Flex for users in India to access Alexa even more conveniently now from any room in the house. Our customers are looking for more options on where they can place Echo devices across their homes. We heard them. With its compact form, Echo Flex can be plugged in directly into an electrical socket to provide all functionalities of an Echo device,” said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices.

The new Echo Flex joins existing lineup of Echo smart speakers – the Echo Dot, Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Show, Echo Show 5, Echo Studio, and companion Echo devices (Echo Sub, Echo Link and Echo Link Amp). Just like other Echo devices, the flex can be connected to other speakers using Bluetooth or a 3.5 mm audio cable. It also works with devices such as smart lights and plugs from brands including Philips, SYSKA LED, Oakter, TP-Link and more.

  • Published Date: November 20, 2019 11:41 AM IST

