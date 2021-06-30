Amazon has launched two new Echo devices in India today including the Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 5. The Echo Show 10 is the advanced version with bigger display, better camera, motion sensing, front firing tweeters and more. The cheaper Echo Show 5 offers an upgraded HD camera, a 5.5-inch display, compact design, improved camera, and new colour option. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S with Rs 1,000 discount on Amazon sale: Check offer details, new price

The Echo Show 10 launches at a price tag of Rs 24,999 while the Echo Show 5 comes at a price of Rs 8,999. As a part of the launch offer Amazon is offering the new Echo Show 5 at a cheaper price of Rs 6,999. The advanced Echo Show 10 comes in only one black colour option while the Echo Show 5 comes in three colour option including black, white and blue. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S launch in India today: Event time, how to watch the event

Echo Show 10 launched: Check top features

The new Echo Show 10 offers several advanced features including a bigger rotating 10.1-inch adaptive HD display that can automatically interacts with Alexa and stays in view, regardless of where you are in the room. It features dual, front-firing tweeters and powerful woofer, which provides “premium, directional sound”. The new Echo Show 10 can stream songs from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, and Apple Music. Also Read - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is going to space next month with his brother Mark

The Echo design lets you listen to your favorite track, watch the news briefs, TV shows from Prime Video and Netflix and more. Similar to all other Echo devices, this one also lets you ask Alexa to do everything you want, from searching, browsing and streaming.

The new Echo device uses advanced computer vision algorithms to turn your home smarter and more secure than ever before. It allows you to securely access a live feed from Echo Show 10 through the Alexa app on your smartphone. It also has an inbuilt smart home hub that supports Zigbee smart home devices.

The Echo Show 10 lets you make video calls with Alexa on the new Echo Show 10 without worrying about being out of frame. “As you move, the screen does too, and the new 13-megapixel, wide-angle camera pans and zooms to keep you at the center of the frame,” Amazon explains. It also brings along new Alexa Group Calling feature, which allows you to create a group of up to eight friends and family members, and simply say, “Alexa, call my family.”

Echo Show 5 launched: Top features

The Echo Show 5 offers a compact design and packs a 5.5-inch display and fits easily in corner of your room. It offers an upgraded HD camera with double the pixels which makes it a great device for video calls. There’s the Drop In feature as well that allows you to open an instant conversation such as an intercom.