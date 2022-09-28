Amazon on Wednesday launched the 5th generation of Echo smart speakers. The company unveiled the Echo Dot, Echo Dot Kids, and Echo Studio. The new smart speakers bring updated designs and have improved audio. The Echo Studio supports Spacial Audio and has a new Glacier White colorway. Also Read - Rakshabandhan gifts under Rs 5,000: Echo Dot 4th gen, Realme Buds Air 3 and more

The Amazon Echo Studio is the company’s flagship Echo speaker coming at a price of $199.99 (roughly Rs 16,200). It is worth noting that the Spatial audio feature is for the Amazon Music Unlimited service, which does come with a monthly cost.

The Echo Dot lineup includes the Echo Dot 5th generation and Echo Dot Kids. The Echo Dot 5th generation comes with a similar design as the 4th generation Echo Dot speaker but brings new hardware. The device now has a larger speaker offering better bass and clear vocals.

The Echo Dot with Clock comes with a new dot display that’s brighter and has a higher resolution. Owing to this, there will be more information that would be able to be seen in one view. As usual, you will get to see the time, song title, weather information, and more.

The Echo Dot Kids comes with a funky design and offers what the new Echo Dot offers. It has two designs for kids to choose from — Owl and Dragon. The Echo Dot Kids comes with Amazon Kids+, which is a content service for kids.

All the Echo Dots come with a temperature sensor, which gives the smart speakers ability to automatically turn on a smart fan if the room temperature increases. There’s an accelerometer too. Also, now, the Echo Dot speakers can be used as Wi-Fi extenders if you have the Eero mesh Wi-Fi system.

Interestingly, this feature is also coming to older 4th generation Echo Dot starting October 20.

The Echo Dot without Clock costs $49.99 (roughly Rs 4,000), while the Echo Dot with Clock and Echo Dot Kids are priced at $59.99 (roughly Rs 4,800). All three will be available for pre-order starting today in the global markets.

Amazon also unveiled the Echo Auto smart speaker for cars priced at $54.99 (roughly Rs 4,300).