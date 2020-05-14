comscore Amazon launches new Fire HD 8 tablets: Price, features, pre-order details
Amazon launches new Fire HD 8 tablets: Price, features and pre-order details

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets are currently available for pre-order and the company will start shipping from June 3.

  Published: May 14, 2020 2:49 PM IST
Amazon tablet

Amazon has launched new Fire HD 8 tablets, including a vanilla HD 8, an HD 8 Plus, and an HD 8 Kids Edition. The new Amazon tablets come with faster chipsets, better configurations, and USB-C connectors. The company claims that the new quad-core processors will offer a 30 percent faster performance than the previous-gen tablets. The devices are currently available for pre-order and Amazon will start shipping from June 3.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 comes with an 8-inch HD display and 2GB RAM. The internal storage is also expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The company asserts that the users will get up to 12 hours of battery life. It features a USB-C port and gives you access to a lot of movies, TV shows, songs, eBooks, magazines, games, and educational and entertainment apps, Amazon said. It is priced at $89.99 (roughly Rs 6,790).

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus will be available with a 3GB RAM option. Amazon says its 9W USB-C charger can top up the tablet in less than four hours. It comes with 6 months’ worth of Kindle Unlimited as well. This tablet will cost you $109.99 (roughly Rs 8,300). The brand is offering a 9W power adapter in the box and an optional wireless charging dock as well. One will also notice dual speakers on the device. The company has added 2-megapixel cameras on the front and back. They run Amazon’s Fire OS on top of Android.

The all-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition comes bundled with the Fire HD 8 tablet, one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited with access to over 20,000 kid-friendly books, Audible books, videos, educational apps, and games. The company has also mentioned that you also get a new kid-proof case with an adjustable stand, and a two-year guarantee. It is priced at $139.99 (roughly Rs 10,560).

