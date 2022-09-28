Amazon launches new Kindle Scribe, Halo Rise at Devices 2022 event

Amazon has announced a host of new devices during its Amazon Devices 2022 event. The list of devices introduced today includes items like the new Kindle Scribe and Halo that reading with writing. Amazon also introduced Halo Rise a new, multi-purpose bedside tracker dedicated to helping improve your sleep. Halo Rise uses built-in sensor technology, quietly working in the background to provide insights and personalized sleep analysis.

Kindle Scribe features the world’s first 10.2-inch, 300 pixels per inch (ppi), Paperwhite display, and an included pen that never needs charging. The front-lit, and glare-free display feels like reading and writing on paper, with crisp text and ample space for larger fonts, images, charts, and documents.