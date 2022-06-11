comscore Amazon launches new way to virtually try on shoes before making online payment
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazon Launches New Way To Virtually Try On Shoes Before Making Online Payment
News

Amazon introduces new way to try on shoes virtually before purchasing them

News

Customers using the Amazon shopping app on iOS can use Virtual Try-On for Shoes to visualize styles from brands including New Balance, adidas, Reebok, Puma

Amazon Virtual Try on

E-commerce has always faced one major problem. You can try out a product before making the purchase. You can’t try out a shirt before making a payment, you can feel the fabric before settling for the final option. Amazon has tried to come up with a solution to this old proble. The e-commerce giant has announced that it will be introducing a new interactive mobile experience that allows customers to try on shoes virtually for iOS users in the US and Canada. Also Read - How to change your phone number on Amazon

Amazon Fashion has announced the launch of Virtual Try-On for Shoes, an interactive mobile experience that uses augmented reality to help customers visualize how a pair of shoes will look on themselves from every angle. Also Read - Microsoft, Amazon come to Tesla Employees' rescue after Elon Musk wants them to return to office

Customers using the Amazon shopping app on iOS can use Virtual Try-On for Shoes to visualize styles from brands including New Balance, adidas, Reebok, Puma, Superga, Lacoste, Asics, and Saucony. Also Read - Amazon to no longer offer in-app Kindle purchases on Android app, but there's a catch

How will it work?

Once they select a shoe, customers can tap the “Virtual Try-On” button on the product detail page and point the camera on their mobile device at their feet to see how the shoes will look on. Customers can then move their feet to see how the shoe looks from every angle and use the carousel to easily swap colors of the same style without needing to exit the experience. Customers also have the option of taking a photo of their virtual try-on experience and sharing the image with friends on social media by clicking the “Share” icon.

“Amazon Fashion’s goal is to create innovative experiences that make shopping for fashion online easier and more delightful for customers,” said Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion. “We’re excited to introduce Virtual Try-On for Shoes, so customers can try on thousands of styles from brands they know and love at their convenience, wherever they are. We look forward to listening and learning from customer feedback as we continue to enhance the experience and expand to more brands and styles.”

“Innovation and elevating consumer experiences are at the core of New Balance. We’re excited to showcase our footwear selection in Amazon Fashion’s Virtual Try-On for Shoes as we continue to look for immersive ways to engage our shared customer base,” said Melissa Worth, senior vice president of North America at New Balance.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 11, 2022 12:30 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Top less known iOS 16 features you should know about
Photo Gallery
Top less known iOS 16 features you should know about
Xiaomi Pad 5: The budget-friendly Android all-rounder

Reviews

Xiaomi Pad 5: The budget-friendly Android all-rounder

Pokemon Go surpasses $6 billion in lifetime player spending

Gaming

Pokemon Go surpasses $6 billion in lifetime player spending

Redmi Note 12 series expected to debut in the second half of 2022

Mobiles

Redmi Note 12 series expected to debut in the second half of 2022

How to transfer photos, videos from your iPhone to Android smartphone

How To

How to transfer photos, videos from your iPhone to Android smartphone

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Amazon introduces new way to try on shoes virtually before purchasing them

Pokemon Go surpasses $6 billion in lifetime player spending

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV new video shows captain seat variant

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N shows-off its off-roading capabilities ahead of launch: Check video

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 launched in India at Rs 59,999

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

From iOS 16 to Mac Book Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know

News

Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know
iOS 16 can help you see your WiFi network's password on iPhone

News

iOS 16 can help you see your WiFi network's password on iPhone
Nothing phone (1) Launch has been Set for July 12, Here's What we've learned so far

News

Nothing phone (1) Launch has been Set for July 12, Here's What we've learned so far
Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video

Reviews

Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999