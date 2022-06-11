Amazon Launches New Way To Virtually Try On Shoes Before Making Online Payment

E-commerce has always faced one major problem. You can try out a product before making the purchase. You can’t try out a shirt before making a payment, you can feel the fabric before settling for the final option. Amazon has tried to come up with a solution to this old proble. The e-commerce giant has announced that it will be introducing a new interactive mobile experience that allows customers to try on shoes virtually for iOS users in the US and Canada. Also Read - How to change your phone number on Amazon

Amazon Fashion has announced the launch of Virtual Try-On for Shoes, an interactive mobile experience that uses augmented reality to help customers visualize how a pair of shoes will look on themselves from every angle. Also Read - Microsoft, Amazon come to Tesla Employees' rescue after Elon Musk wants them to return to office

Customers using the Amazon shopping app on iOS can use Virtual Try-On for Shoes to visualize styles from brands including New Balance, adidas, Reebok, Puma, Superga, Lacoste, Asics, and Saucony. Also Read - Amazon to no longer offer in-app Kindle purchases on Android app, but there's a catch

How will it work?

Once they select a shoe, customers can tap the “Virtual Try-On” button on the product detail page and point the camera on their mobile device at their feet to see how the shoes will look on. Customers can then move their feet to see how the shoe looks from every angle and use the carousel to easily swap colors of the same style without needing to exit the experience. Customers also have the option of taking a photo of their virtual try-on experience and sharing the image with friends on social media by clicking the “Share” icon.

“Amazon Fashion’s goal is to create innovative experiences that make shopping for fashion online easier and more delightful for customers,” said Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion. “We’re excited to introduce Virtual Try-On for Shoes, so customers can try on thousands of styles from brands they know and love at their convenience, wherever they are. We look forward to listening and learning from customer feedback as we continue to enhance the experience and expand to more brands and styles.”

“Innovation and elevating consumer experiences are at the core of New Balance. We’re excited to showcase our footwear selection in Amazon Fashion’s Virtual Try-On for Shoes as we continue to look for immersive ways to engage our shared customer base,” said Melissa Worth, senior vice president of North America at New Balance.