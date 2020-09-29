Amazon Luna launches as new game streaming service

In recent years, the streaming game service through the cloud has begun to gain prominence in the video game sector. Companies like Google with Stadia, Nvidia with Geforce Now, or Microsoft with its Gamepass are an example of this. Now, a new competitor has hit the market under the name Amazon Luna. Also Read - Amazon Echo Show will stream Netflix content later this year

The e-commerce giant also wants its share of the video game industry. Under this premise, the new Amazon Luna service was born. Like the already established options, it gives users the option to play high-quality and recent titles without demanding hardware requirements. It solely depends on the quality of their internet connection. Also Read - Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite to take on Mi TV Stick with a price of Rs 2,999

Current compatibility

Luna is currently available in the early access stage exclusively in the United States. It can be tested on compatible Amazon Fire TV, PC, Mac, and iOS devices. Amazon plans to add support for Android devices shortly. Also Read - OnePlus Nord now available on open sale on Amazon India and official OnePlus store

Price of the service in Early Access

As with other cloud gaming services, Amazon offers a Luna+ subscription at an early access price of $5.99 per month. As part of the subscription, it will offer access to unlimited hours of gameplay, a growing library of AAA games, games with 1080p resolution at 60fps (4K at 60fps coming soon), and the ability to play on two devices at once.

Along with the Luna+ subscription, Amazon has partnered with Ubisoft to offer a new gaming channel. Players subscribing to this channel will also get access to their favorite Ubisoft titles in 4K resolution, mobile game support. This will include the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Immortals Fenyx Rising, which will be available on the service the same day they launch. Additionally, Luna will offer native integration with Twitch.

Controller compatibility

Amazon Luna supports keyboard/mouse input and virtually any Bluetooth controller. Amazon will also launch the Luna Controller with Cloud Direct technology, integrated with Alexa and featuring a multi-antenna design for low-latency gaming. The Luna controller will be available for $49.99 during the early access period.