Amazon will start manufacturing its devices in India, starting with the Fire TV Stick. The e-commerce giant will set up its first manufacturing line in India later this year in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The company said in a blog post that the manufacturing program will be able to produce hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Stick devices every year.

The announcement was made after a meeting between Amit Agarwal, SVP and Country Head, Amazon India and Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice, Government of India.

Amazon to start manufacturing its devices in India starting with Fire TV Stick

Prasad said that Amazon's decision will enhance domestic production capacities, and create jobs as well. Notably, Amazon has pledged to invest $1 billion USD to digitize 10 million small and medium businesses, which is said to enable $10B USD in cumulative exports, and create an additional 1MM jobs by 2025.

“Tamil Nadu has been an essential partner for Amazon India & we are excited to launch our 1st manufacturing line in Chennai. This contributes directly to the local economy & showcases India’s ability to produce world-class products,” a tweet by Amazon read.

Amazon’s first manufacturing line will be launched in partnership with contract manufacturer Cloud Network Technology, which is a subsidiary of Foxconn. The production will start later this year. “This is the first Amazon manufacturing line in India, reiterating our commitment to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ for an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” as per the blog post.

Prior to this, Amazon announced ‘Local Shops on Amazon’ in 2020 under the Atmanirbhar initiative. The program aims at encouraging retailers and local shops to benefit from selling online. Amazon says it has more than 22,000 neighborhood stores registered across the country that have experienced additional footfall, thanks to online presence.