Last week, Madhya Pradesh police arrested two men for smuggling 20kg of marijuana using the Amazon India platform. The smugglers used the e-commerce platform to smuggle the substance into the South Asian market.

In the latest update, the MP police have charged top Amazon India executives under the country's narcotics law. The MP police have not disclosed how many executives has it charged but said that they found contradictions in the response submitted by the company.

Amazon drug case details

Last week, Amazon India said in an official statement that it is cooperating with the authority in the investigation.

On contrary, Narottam Mishra, the home minister of Madhya Pradesh, said that Amazon is not cooperating in the probe. Mishra also expressed concerns over the alleged misuse of the e-commerce platform to sell illegal products.

Mishra said in an official statement that “Amazon was called but they’re not cooperating. We will bring them. I appeal to Amazon’s MD-CEO to cooperate or else we’ll initiate action.”

Amazon’s comment on the matter

Commenting on the ongoing drug smuggling case, an Amazon India spokesperson told TechCrunch that it has “high bar on compliance and contractually our sellers are required to comply with all applicable laws for selling their products on amazon.in. We do not allow the listing and sale of products which are prohibited under law to be sold in India.”

The spokesperson further said, “in case sellers list such products, as an intermediary, we take strict action as may be required under the law, when the same is highlighted to us. The issue was notified to us and we are currently investigating it. We assure full co-operation and support required to Investigating Authorities and Law Enforcement agencies with ongoing investigations and ensure full compliance to applicable laws.”