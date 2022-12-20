comscore Amazon Alexa-powered devices are now compatible with Matter: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazon Matter To Alexa Devices Echo Devices
News

Amazon introduces Matter for its Alexa devices

News

There are more than 30,000 "Works with Alexa" devices that customers can select to create their personalised smart home.

Highlights

  • There are more than 30,000 "Works with Alexa" devices that customers can select to create their personalised smart home.
  • Matter devices will work smoothly alongside existing smart home devices.
Untitled design - 2022-12-20T211515.206

Amazon has announced that it is rolling out ‘Matter’– the new smart home standard — for its Alexa smart home devices. The company has completed the first phase of its Matter rollout, Amazon said in a blogpost on Monday. Also Read - OnePlus sale live: Best deals on OnePlus 10 series, Nord 2T 5G, Nord Buds and more

Amazon Echo devices are now compatible with Matter

“Tens of millions of Alexa customers” around the globe now have more ways to connect their devices with the availability of Matter over WiFi spanning 17 Echo devices, plugs, switches and bulbs with Android setup. Also Read - Google software engineer resigns to join Amazon. His job offer was later declined

There are more than 30,000 “Works with Alexa” devices that customers can select to create their personalised smart home.

Matter devices will work smoothly alongside existing smart home devices.

To make Matter setup easier, “we built Frustration-Free Setup into the Matter SDK. You can start working with the Commissionable Endpoint API today and next year, new Alexa Ambient Home Dev Kit features for credentials and Matter multi-admin simple setup,” the company said.

As per the company, “Our phased approach allows us to begin rolling out Matter support for the most common device types while continuing to work through interoperability, stability and longevity-testing with our partners, ensuring customers have a seamless and high-quality experience with Alexa.”

Last month, Amazon had announced that it would roll out ‘Matter’ for Alexa smart home devices this month, which would be limited to Android smartphones only.

The first rollout would only be Matter over Wi-Fi and would cover just three device types– smart plugs, smart bulbs and smart switches.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: December 20, 2022 9:37 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 20, 2022 9:38 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Satellite internet in India may arrive sometime next year
Telecom
Satellite internet in India may arrive sometime next year
Tecno to launch smartwatches, hearables, laptops in India in 2023: Tecno India CEO

Features

Tecno to launch smartwatches, hearables, laptops in India in 2023: Tecno India CEO

Realme Golden Festival sale: Best deals on smartphones, laptops, tablets, and more

Deals

Realme Golden Festival sale: Best deals on smartphones, laptops, tablets, and more

Apple may begin MacBook production in Vietnam by mid-2023

Laptops

Apple may begin MacBook production in Vietnam by mid-2023

Jio 5G services launched in Kerala starting with Kochi

Telecom

Jio 5G services launched in Kerala starting with Kochi

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Amazon introduces Matter for its Alexa-powered devices

Apple may begin MacBook production in Vietnam by mid-2023

Jio 5G services launched in Kerala starting with Kochi

Nokia XR20, Nokia G50 Android 13 update may have started rolling out

Instagram s top trends for 2022: Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, musician Shubh and more dominate in India

Tecno to launch smartwatches, hearables, laptops in India in 2023: Tecno India CEO

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?