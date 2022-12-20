Amazon has announced that it is rolling out ‘Matter’– the new smart home standard — for its Alexa smart home devices. The company has completed the first phase of its Matter rollout, Amazon said in a blogpost on Monday. Also Read - OnePlus sale live: Best deals on OnePlus 10 series, Nord 2T 5G, Nord Buds and more

Amazon Echo devices are now compatible with Matter

"Tens of millions of Alexa customers" around the globe now have more ways to connect their devices with the availability of Matter over WiFi spanning 17 Echo devices, plugs, switches and bulbs with Android setup.

There are more than 30,000 “Works with Alexa” devices that customers can select to create their personalised smart home.

Matter devices will work smoothly alongside existing smart home devices.

To make Matter setup easier, “we built Frustration-Free Setup into the Matter SDK. You can start working with the Commissionable Endpoint API today and next year, new Alexa Ambient Home Dev Kit features for credentials and Matter multi-admin simple setup,” the company said.

As per the company, “Our phased approach allows us to begin rolling out Matter support for the most common device types while continuing to work through interoperability, stability and longevity-testing with our partners, ensuring customers have a seamless and high-quality experience with Alexa.”

Last month, Amazon had announced that it would roll out ‘Matter’ for Alexa smart home devices this month, which would be limited to Android smartphones only.

The first rollout would only be Matter over Wi-Fi and would cover just three device types– smart plugs, smart bulbs and smart switches.

–With inputs from IANS