Amazon India launched its automated messaging assistant in Hindi. It will help customers to get their queries resolved in the language of their preference. The automated assistant is a chatbot powered by Amazon’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. It leverages Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities for a seamless and friendly conversational experience.

“The new chat assistant in Hindi underlines our commitment to serve the next 100 million Indians to discover and shop with Amazon. We also see opportunities for scaling the messaging assistant as a contact channel —to increasingly resolving issues before a customer service associate is even involved,” Akshay Prabhu, Director, Customer Service, Amazon India said.

Amazon messaging assistant Hindi availability

The Hindi chat experience is available on Amazon India Android app. There is no word on when Hindi language support will be added to the iOS app. We tried to look for the chatbot on an Android app on our smartphone, but couldn’t find it. It is likely that it is rolling out in phases and will be available to the users in the coming days.

“When customers interact with the Automated Assistant, it first predicts the most likely issue they are trying to contact us for, post which customers can ask questions related to their issue and receive faster resolutions. By offering the Automated Assistant in Hindi, we are taking a big step towards localizing our post-order experience for Indian customers,” he added.

Amazon’s other Hindi-centric initiatives

The Amazon messaging assistant is not the first time Amazon has attempted to cater to the Hindi-speaking audience. The company recently introduced Hindi user interface for Prime Video subscribers. Amazon also debuted Hindi language support on mobile web and its Android app. Last month, the company also announced Hindi support for Alexa. Developers now have a dedicated voice model to build Hindi skills before formal support for the language is rolled out.

With inputs from IANS.