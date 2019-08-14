comscore Amazon messaging assistant now speaks Hindi: All you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazon messaging assistant now speaks Hindi; aims to ease shopping experience
News

Amazon messaging assistant now speaks Hindi; aims to ease shopping experience

News

You can now speak to Amazon messaging assistant in Hindi. To begin with, the feature is only available for Android users.

  • Published: August 14, 2019 4:05 PM IST
Amazon India

Amazon India launched its automated messaging assistant in Hindi. It will help customers to get their queries resolved in the language of their preference. The automated assistant is a chatbot powered by Amazon’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. It leverages Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities for a seamless and friendly conversational experience.

“The new chat assistant in Hindi underlines our commitment to serve the next 100 million Indians to discover and shop with Amazon. We also see opportunities for scaling the messaging assistant as a contact channel —to increasingly resolving issues before a customer service associate is even involved,” Akshay Prabhu, Director, Customer Service, Amazon India said. 

Amazon messaging assistant Hindi availability

The Hindi chat experience is available on Amazon India Android app. There is no word on when Hindi language support will be added to the iOS app. We tried to look for the chatbot on an Android app on our smartphone, but couldn’t find it. It is likely that it is rolling out in phases and will be available to the users in the coming days.

“When customers interact with the Automated Assistant, it first predicts the most likely issue they are trying to contact us for, post which customers can ask questions related to their issue and receive faster resolutions. By offering the Automated Assistant in Hindi, we are taking a big step towards localizing our post-order experience for Indian customers,” he added.

Amazon’s other Hindi-centric initiatives

The Amazon messaging assistant is not the first time Amazon has attempted to cater to the Hindi-speaking audience. The company recently introduced Hindi user interface for Prime Video subscribers. Amazon also debuted Hindi language support on mobile web and its Android app. Last month, the company also announced Hindi support for Alexa. Developers now have a dedicated voice model to build Hindi skills before formal support for the language is rolled out.

With inputs from IANS.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 14, 2019 4:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7S receiving new MIUI V10.3 update
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7S receiving new MIUI V10.3 update
TCL announces Rs 4,000 price cut on its 43-inch Android TV

Deals

TCL announces Rs 4,000 price cut on its 43-inch Android TV

Amazon messaging assistant now speaks Hindi

News

Amazon messaging assistant now speaks Hindi

Samsung Galaxy S10 series August security patch update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series August security patch update rolling out

Oppo smartwatch may launch sometime in 2020: Report

News

Oppo smartwatch may launch sometime in 2020: Report

Most Popular

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 7 Plus August 2019 Android security patch update rolling out

Meizu 16s Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 6GB RAM spotted on Antutu

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7S receiving new MIUI V10.3 update

Amazon messaging assistant now speaks Hindi

Samsung Galaxy S10 series August security patch update rolling out

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon messaging assistant now speaks Hindi

News

Amazon messaging assistant now speaks Hindi
Vivo S1 sale in India today via Flipkart and Amazon India: Offers

News

Vivo S1 sale in India today via Flipkart and Amazon India: Offers
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
Amazon Marketplace Appstore launched in India: All you need to know

News

Amazon Marketplace Appstore launched in India: All you need to know
Vivo S1 vs Vivo V15 vs Vivo V15 Pro: Compared

News

Vivo S1 vs Vivo V15 vs Vivo V15 Pro: Compared

हिंदी समाचार

Huami Amazfit GTR भारत में OLED panel और 24 दिनों के बैटरी बैकअप के साथ जल्द होगी लॉन्च

Oppo अपनी पहली Smartwatch पर कर रही है काम, अगले साल हो सकती है लॉन्च

स्वतंत्रता दिवस और रक्षाबंधन के मौके पर ऐसे भेजें WhatsApp Stickers, यूं करे डाउनलोड

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ भारत में 20 अगस्त को होंगे लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट LIVE

Amazon Messaging Assistant अब हिंदी में भी बोलेगा

News

Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 7 Plus August 2019 Android security patch update rolling out
News
Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 7 Plus August 2019 Android security patch update rolling out
Meizu 16s Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 6GB RAM spotted on Antutu

News

Meizu 16s Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 6GB RAM spotted on Antutu
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7S receiving new MIUI V10.3 update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7S receiving new MIUI V10.3 update
Amazon messaging assistant now speaks Hindi

News

Amazon messaging assistant now speaks Hindi
Samsung Galaxy S10 series August security patch update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series August security patch update rolling out