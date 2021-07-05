Amazon mistakenly sells high-end 1.8 ton split AC at price of an air cooler

Everyone loves a big fat discount at online marketplaces and when that product is an air conditioner, every fiber of your being wants to avail one in country like India. However, Amazon India made an error regarding an AC listing, which spelt trouble for the brand and blessing for eager customers. The case involves a premium Toshiba Inverter Split AC that was accidentally given a discount of 94 percent. Also Read - Top 5 TWS earphones to buy during Amazon Mega Music Fest sale

The Toshiba 2021 range split system AC was listed on Amazon’s India with a price tag of Rs 5,900. That indeed looks like a deal too good to be true. In reality, the AC system costs Rs 96,700, and the discount amount accounted for Rs 5,900. Hence, Amazon was supposed to sell the AC at Rs 90,800 with a discount of Rs 5,900. Also Read - Amazon launches Echo Show 10, cheaper Echo Show 5 in India

Amazon makes huge mistake with price listing

First reported by India Today, the “highly discounted” AC system quickly found a lot of takers. Amazon eventually realized the issue and rectified the price as well as offers. However, nobody knows whether Amazon charged the full amount or had to sell this premium AC system at such low prices to those who had booked it. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S with Rs 1,000 discount on Amazon sale: Check offer details, new price

This isn’t the first time Amazon has made such a mistake. Back in 2019, the e-commerce giant had accidentally sold lakhs of camera gear for Rs 6,500 under the Prime Day sale.

In other news, Amazon India recently listed the Nokia G20 as an Amazon exclusive for the Indian market. The Nokia G20 is the most recent addition to Nokia’s affordable range of smartphones. The Nokia G20 relies on a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, gets a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display, a 48-megapixel quad rear camera system, and a 5050mAh battery.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite also went on sale via Amazon India. This is Xiaomi India’s latest addition to its midrange 4G smartphone. The Mi 11 Lite is Xiaomi’s first take on the premium midrange smartphone space. The phone relies on a Snapdragon 732G chipset, a 10-bit 90Hz AMOLED display, a 64-megapixel triple rear camera and a 4250mAh capacity battery.