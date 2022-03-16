comscore Amazon Mobile Saving Days 2022: Up to 40 percent off on top-selling smartphones
Amazon Mobile Savings Days 2022: Up to 40 percent off on top-selling smartphones, accessories, more

The Amazon Mobile Saving Days are bringing great deals on smartphones, including OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus 9RT, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Mi 11X, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10T 5G, iQOO 9 Pro 5G and iQOO 9 SE.

amazon mobile savng days sale

Amazon has announced the Mobile Savings Days that will be live until March 19, 2022. The E-commerce giant is giving up to 40% off on top selling mobiles and accessories. The company gives massive discounts on brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, OPPO, and iQOO. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The Note is back

Additionally, customers can also enjoy a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,500 using American Express Cards and EMI transactions along with additional exchange offers and convenient No-Cost EMI up to 12 months. For Prime members, Amazon gives some extra benefits, including 6 months Free Screen Replacement and additional 3 months No Cost EMI with HDFC bank cards. Prime members will also get the benefit of Rs 20,000 savings on smartphones. Also Read - Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

The Amazon Mobile Saving Days are bringing great deals on smartphones, including OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus 9RT, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Mi 11X, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10T 5G, iQOO 9 Pro 5G and iQOO 9 SE. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G with quad cameras, Android 12 launched: Price, specs

The company is also giving some best offers on mobile accessories, including Jabra Elite 7 Pro and Jabra Elite 7 Active, which will be available at Rs 13,499 and Rs 11,699, respectively, with up to Rs 1,500 cashback on bank cards. In addition, Jabra Elite 3 will be available for Rs 5,499, Jabra Elite 75t will be available for INR 7,999, and Jabra Elite 4 Active will be available for Rs 8,999.

OnePlus Buds Pro and Oppo Enco M32 will be available for Rs 8,990 and Rs 1,699, respectively.

We have compiled a list of some of the best deals on the latest smartphones during Amazon Mobile Saving Days:

iQOO Smartphones

Amazon gives Rs 4,000 off on all bank cards on iQOO 9 Pro 5G. The smartphone is available at Rs 64,990. Additionally, customers can also avail of Rs 3,000 on exchange. On the other hand, iQOO 9 SE will be available for Rs 33,990 with an additional INR 3,000 off on the ICICI band card and an additional INR 3,000 off on exchange.

The iQOO Z3 and iQOO Z5 are priced at Rs 16,990 and Rs 20,990, respectively, including instant bank discounts.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

OnePlus Smartphones

The E-commerce company gives several great offers on OnePlus smartphones during Amazon Mobile saving days. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be available for Rs 21,999 and Rs 28,499, respectively, including instant bank discounts and no-cost EMI of up to 3 months. However, the OnePlus 9RT is priced at Rs 42,999, and the OnePlus 9R is available at Rs 36,999.

You can also enjoy Rs 4,000 cashback along with Rs 3,000 off on exchange. Additionally, the OnePlus 9Pro and OnePlus 9 will be available for Rs 49,999 and Rs 36,999, respectively, including instant bank discounts and exchange offers.

realme Narzo 50A Price

Realme Smartphones

Realme smartphones are up for discounts during Mobile Saving Days sale, including Rs 1,500 bank cashback and Amazon coupon worth up to Rs 2,000 while purchasing Realme Narzo 50A and Realme Narzo 30 5G and getting them for Rs 9,749 and Rs 13,499, respectively.

Samsung smartphones

Amazon gives massive discounts on Samsung M series smartphones, including Samsung M12, Samsung M32 5G, and Samsung M52. E-commerce sells Samsung Galaxy M12 at Rs 9,499, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G for Rs 15,499, and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G for Rs 23,499.

Xiaomi mi 11x, Xiaomi mi 11x discount

Xiaomi smartphones

Customers are also getting great discounts and deals on Xiaomi smartphones. The flagship Xiaomi 11X will be available as low as Rs 22,999, including bank discounts and INR 5,000 off on exchange. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will be available for Rs 21,499, including bank discounts and an additional INR 5,000 off on exchange.

The Mi 11X Pro is priced at 31,999, Redmi 11 Pro+ is available at 19,999, and Redmi Note11S is available for Rs 15,499. With cashback on several bank cards, the Redmi Note 10 Pro will be made available for Rs 17,999 along with additional Rs 1,000.

  • Published Date: March 16, 2022 4:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 16, 2022 5:43 PM IST

Best Sellers