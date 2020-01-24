comscore Amazon Music crosses 55 million paid subscribers globally
Amazon Music crosses 55 million paid subscribers globally

Amazon's streaming music service has grown about 50 percent in Britain, Germany, Japan, and the US during the past year.

  Published: January 24, 2020 4:43 PM IST
Amazon’s music streaming service ‘Amazon Music‘ has reached 55 million subscribers globally closing in on Apple Music which has over 60 million users. “Our strategy is unique and, like everything we do at Amazon, starts with our customers. We have always been focused on expanding the marketplace for music streaming by offering music listener’s unparalleled choice because we know that different listeners have different needs,” Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music said in a statement recently.

“As we continue to lead in our investment in voice with Alexa, and in high-quality audio with Amazon Music HD, we’re excited to bring our customers and the music industry even more innovation in 2020 and beyond,” Steve added.

Amazon‘s streaming music service has grown about 50 percent in Britain, Germany, Japan, and the US during the past year, and it is also gaining new listeners in countries such as France, Italy, Mexico and Spain.

Amazon Music Unlimited plan runs $9.99 a month, or $7.99 a month for Prime members who upgrade. With the Single device plan, customers can subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited at $3.99 per month to access more than 50 million songs on their Fire TV or Echo device. While, the family plan allows six family members to access the service for $14.99 per month, or $149 per year for Prime members.

The streaming service from Amazon was launched in October 2016. Since then, the service has come a long way as it competes against the likes of Spotify and Apple Music. That said, Amazon appears still to lag behind Apple Music. Last summer in the US, Apple had released numbers for the Apple Music. It claimed over 60 million subscriptions, while the Spotify had over 113 million paid subscriptions.

Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: January 24, 2020 4:43 PM IST

