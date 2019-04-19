comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazon Music debuts a free tier with limited access for Alexa users
News

Amazon Music debuts a free tier with limited access for Alexa users

News

Amazon Music is expected to debut a full-fledged ad supported music streaming service soon to take on Spotify.

  • Published: April 19, 2019 5:39 PM IST
amazon-prime-music-stock-image-bgr

Amazon has launched a new free music streaming tier aimed at Alexa users. The US customers of Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant will now have access to top playlists on Amazon Music and thousands of radio stations at no additional cost. The new feature offers limited access and is available only through Alexa and when a user requests a song, Alexa will lead to an Amazon playlist or station instead of taking them to an album. The new free tier could be the Amazon testing new feature ahead of releasing a full-fledged music streaming service with ads that will challenge Spotify’s business model in the music streaming market.

“Beginning today, customers in the US who do not yet have a Prime membership or a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited will now be able to listen to an ad-supported selection of top playlists and stations for free with Amazon Music on compatible Alexa-enabled devices,” Amazon said in a statement. “Customers now have access to play a station based on a song, artist, era, and genre, and to hear some of Amazon Music’s top global playlists including Country Heat, Fuego Latino, and more.”

Music streaming drives 27 percent growth in Indian music industry

Also Read

Music streaming drives 27 percent growth in Indian music industry

Amazon is trying to expand its presence in the streaming music, which is currently lead by Apple Music and Spotify in the US market. With the new service, Amazon wants to become a bigger player in a space that still has a lot of room for growth. Spotify, which was the undisputed leader has lost to Apple Music, which now commands more paid subscribers in the US than Spotify. But, Spotify has more than 100 million users who subscribe to its free tier and Amazon is aiming for those very users.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The streaming music market is a fledgling one where customers are always looking for new ways to explore and listen to music. Spotify has lead within its paid+free tier while Apple has shown the way forward for a paid-only subscription. Amazon, which has a paid music service available as part of its Prime subscription, is now entering an area of free service offered by Spotify. It needs to be seen whether it succeeds in getting more users to say, “Alexa, play music from Amazon” instead of Spotify.

  • Published Date: April 19, 2019 5:39 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi could launch more than one products on April 23
News
Xiaomi could launch more than one products on April 23
Amazon wants Alexa users to use its own music service

News

Amazon wants Alexa users to use its own music service

Samsung Galaxy Fold torn down; shows off the hidden mystery behind that foldable display

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold torn down; shows off the hidden mystery behind that foldable display

OnePlus 7 rumor roundup

News

OnePlus 7 rumor roundup

Man asks Google for refund; gets 10 Pixel 3 instead

News

Man asks Google for refund; gets 10 Pixel 3 instead

Sponsored

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Xiaomi could launch more than one products on April 23

Amazon wants Alexa users to use its own music service

Samsung Galaxy Fold torn down; shows off the hidden mystery behind that foldable display

OnePlus 7 rumor roundup

Man asks Google for refund; gets 10 Pixel 3 instead

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon wants Alexa users to use its own music service

News

Amazon wants Alexa users to use its own music service
Facebook working on voice assistant to take on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

News

Facebook working on voice assistant to take on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
Amazon to debut ad-supported music streaming service to take on Spotify

News

Amazon to debut ad-supported music streaming service to take on Spotify
Amazon employees are listening to your Alexa conversation on Echo speakers

News

Amazon employees are listening to your Alexa conversation on Echo speakers
This iPhone app cleans up your social media profiles

News

This iPhone app cleans up your social media profiles

हिंदी समाचार

2025 तक 2.8 अरब होगी 5G यूजर्स की संख्या : हुवावे

पैनासोनिक ने भारत में लॉन्च किए फुल-फ्रेम मिररलेस कैमरे

24 अप्रैल को भारत में Redmi Y3 के साथ Redmi 7 भी होगा लॉन्च, शाओमी ने दिया हिंट

30,000 stickers के साथ Android और iOS पर लॉन्च हुआ Hike Sticker Chat ऐप

PUBG के साथ Fortnite भी हुआ इराक में बैन

News

Xiaomi could launch more than one products on April 23
News
Xiaomi could launch more than one products on April 23
Amazon wants Alexa users to use its own music service

News

Amazon wants Alexa users to use its own music service
Samsung Galaxy Fold torn down; shows off the hidden mystery behind that foldable display

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold torn down; shows off the hidden mystery behind that foldable display
OnePlus 7 rumor roundup

News

OnePlus 7 rumor roundup
Man asks Google for refund; gets 10 Pixel 3 instead

News

Man asks Google for refund; gets 10 Pixel 3 instead