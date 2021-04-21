Amazon offering 10 free Kindle e-books; here's how to get

To celebrate the upcoming World Book Day on April 23, Amazon is currently offering 10 free Kindle e-books from around the world to all its users. These free e-books can be accessed using a Kindle, Amazon Fire tablet or the Kindle app. Amazon Prime membership is not required to download the e-books. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 series flash sale again in India today: Where to buy, check discount offers

All of the 10 e-books have been sourced from 10 separate countries and translated into English. The offer is set to expire on April 25 at 12:29 PM IST after which none of these e-books will be available for free.

The list of books include:

The Strange Journey of Alice Pendelbury by Marc Levy

A Single Swallow by Zhang Ling

The Broken Circle: A Memoir of Escaping Afghanistan by Enjeela Ahmadi-Miller

At the End of the Matinee by Keiichiro Hirano

You, Me, and the Colors of Life by Noa C Walker

The Son and Heir: A Memoir by Alexander Münninghoff

Amora: Stories by Natalia Borges Polesso

Some Days by María Wernicke

The King of Warsaw: A Novel by Szczepan Twardoch

Return to the Enchanted Island: A Novel by Johary Ravaloson

Apart from the World Book Day offer, Amazon recently also announced a discount of Rs 40 on its monthly Kindle Unlimited subscription, which will now be made available to all Amazon users in India at Rs 129, instead of Rs 169. Prime members get a further discount, bringing down the cost of the service to Rs 99 per month. Amazon is also providing Prime members with access to multiple e-books at no additional cost.

Amazon has also introduced a new feature, which will allow users to set the cover of the e-book they are reading on their Kindle lock screen. The feature is currently supported on the 8th and 10th generation Kindle, 7th and 10th generation Paperwhite, 8th, 9th and 10th generation Oasis and 7th generation Voyage.