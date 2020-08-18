Amazon continues to spread its wings in India. And now the e-tailer company has launched its e-pharmacy service for consumers. The Amazon Pharmacy is piloting in Bengaluru for now, allowing people to buy over-the-counter and prescription medicines online. Bengaluru is usually the pilot market for most companies, and Amazon has used the region for a similar test with its food delivery service earlier this year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01 now coming to Amazon at discounted price from August 18

Amazon, quoted in multiple reports, pointed out the medicines come with 20 percent discount. And this is clearly going to be Amazon's play, looking to offset the existing players in the market. You have other online sellers like 1mg, Netmeds, Medlife and PharmEasy offering similar service. But Amazon's wider pull and most likely, offering them through Prime program could entice consumers to switch sides.

The company claims it will offer genuine medicines in secure packaging. It is also offering medical equipment and devices like glucose meters, and nebulisers among others. With the pandemic, those conditions are likely to appeal to the buyers.

Having said that, Amazon’s limited service availability could work against them for now. So, we’re eager to see if the company can expand its service base at the earliest. The Indian online pharmacy segment is riddled with unclear regulations, and Amazon could surely benefit from such a scenario.

Amazon enters Indian food delivery space

Back in May, Amazon entered the vast online food delivery market in India. It launched the Amazon Food service for select pin codes in Bengaluru. Currently, Food is allowing customers to order from handpicked local restaurants and cloud kitchens that pass its “high hygiene certification bar.” The e-commerce giant has already pumped in more than $6.5 billion in India and the vast online food landscape is a lucrative opportunity once the lockdown opens and people get to order food more.