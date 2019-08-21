comscore Amazon opens its largest campus in Hyderabad | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazon opens its largest campus in Hyderabad, space built over 3 million sq ft area
News

Amazon opens its largest campus in Hyderabad, space built over 3 million sq ft area

News

The facility will have the largest employee base outside the US. Amazon said the campus was built in three years. It has interfaith prayer rooms, mother's room, quiet rooms, showers, helipad and an all-day open cafeteria.

  • Published: August 21, 2019 8:22 PM IST
amazon

Global e-commerce giant Amazon opened its largest and first campus outside the US, here on Wednesday. The 9.5-acre campus, located in Nanakramguda, will house over 15,000 employees. Amazon has 62,000 employees in India. With 1.8 million sq feet office space built over 3 million sq ft area, it’s Amazon’s single largest building in the world in terms of area.

It was inaugurated by Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Amazon Vice-President Global Real Estate and Facilities Director John Schoettler and Amazon India Senior Vice-President and Country Manager Amit Agarwal.

“Over the last 15 years we have invested significantly in India across 30 office spaces, the AWS APAC region in Mumbai, 50 fulfilment centres in 13 states as well as hundreds of delivery and sorting centres, creating nearly 200,000 jobs,” said Agarwal.

Amazon Kindle Oasis with adjustable warm light goes on sale in India

Also Read

Amazon Kindle Oasis with adjustable warm light goes on sale in India

The facility will have the largest employee base outside the US. Schoettler said the campus was built in three years. It has interfaith prayer rooms, mother’s room, quiet rooms, showers, helipad and an all-day open cafeteria. It’s designed to facilitate inclusion and diversity, he added.

Amazon has its largest India fulfillment centre in Hyderabad. Spread over 400,000 sq ft, it’s located near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The company plans to expand it to 580,000 sq ft by next year. Amazon now has 4 million sq ft office space at eight centres in Hyderabad, excluding the fulfillment centre.

Last week, the firm had unveiled a new Marketplace Appstore in India, which is a business-centric e-commerce platform. It should help sellers in India grow business multifold. The platform can help sellers find trusted third-party apps that can help them automate, grow and manage their business.

Amazon Marketplace Appstore launched in India: All you need to know

Also Read

Amazon Marketplace Appstore launched in India: All you need to know

The Amazon Marketplace Appstore enables sellers to focus on their business as it reduces the time and effort they spend on finding the right solution for their specific needs — be it finding a shipping provider or sales analytics tool. Moreover, one can search, filter and compare apps on Marketplace Appstore to find the solution that best suits their needs.

Written with IANS inputs

 

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 21, 2019 8:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Amazon opens its largest campus in Hyderabad
News
Amazon opens its largest campus in Hyderabad
Realme's upcoming UI will reportedly come to all Realme smartphones

News

Realme's upcoming UI will reportedly come to all Realme smartphones

Dreamhack India 2019 to be hosted in Hyderabad, dates released

Gaming

Dreamhack India 2019 to be hosted in Hyderabad, dates released

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Xiaomi Mi A2: What's different

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Xiaomi Mi A2: What's different

Vivo set to unveil 6 phones and online-exclusive U-series in India: Report

News

Vivo set to unveil 6 phones and online-exclusive U-series in India: Report

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Amazon opens its largest campus in Hyderabad

Realme's upcoming UI will reportedly come to all Realme smartphones

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Xiaomi Mi A2: What's different

Vivo set to unveil 6 phones and online-exclusive U-series in India: Report

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in August 2019

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon opens its largest campus in Hyderabad

News

Amazon opens its largest campus in Hyderabad
Dreamhack India 2019 to be hosted in Hyderabad, dates released

Gaming

Dreamhack India 2019 to be hosted in Hyderabad, dates released
Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Xiaomi Mi A2: What's different

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Xiaomi Mi A2: What's different
Economy slowdown not to impact smartphones in India: Xiaomi

News

Economy slowdown not to impact smartphones in India: Xiaomi
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Jaipur Finals to be held on August 25

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Jaipur Finals to be held on August 25

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile India Tour: 25 अगस्त को होंगे Jaipur Finals, घर बैठे ऐसे देखे लाइव इवेंट

Bose ने Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 भारत में किए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Airtel जल्द लॉन्च करेगा Xstream स्मार्ट बॉक्स और Xstream स्मार्ट स्टिक

Oppo Reno 2 में होगा Snapdragon 730G चिपसेट, कंपनी ने कंफर्म की कई मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Tecno भारत में अगले हफ्ते Spark सीरीज के तहत पहला स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करेगा

News

Amazon opens its largest campus in Hyderabad
News
Amazon opens its largest campus in Hyderabad
Realme's upcoming UI will reportedly come to all Realme smartphones

News

Realme's upcoming UI will reportedly come to all Realme smartphones
Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Xiaomi Mi A2: What's different

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Xiaomi Mi A2: What's different
Vivo set to unveil 6 phones and online-exclusive U-series in India: Report

News

Vivo set to unveil 6 phones and online-exclusive U-series in India: Report
Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in August 2019

Top Products

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in August 2019