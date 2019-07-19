Amazon Prime Day 2019 was held from midnight of July 15 to July 16. The two day sale was the biggest ever for Prime members in India, the company has said in a statement. Amazon India has confirmed that millions of products were purchased and record number of members streamed video titles and music. This year, the Prime Day 2019 was held simultaneously in 18 countries including India. Prime members from over 70 percent pin codes of India shopped during this Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Here is what Indians bought

For Amazon, the Prime Day announcement has been a driver in subscription and this year was no different. In comparison to last year, Amazon India says more than twice as many customers signed up for Prime membership in the announcement to event period. The e-commerce giant saw more than 40 percent of these new members come from cities outside the top 10 cities. The top-selling deals in India during the Prime Day 2019 were Amazon’s own products such as Echo Dot and Fire TV stick with Alexa Voice Remote. The streaming stick was the top-selling deal across all categories.

The top seller excluding Amazon Devices during Prime Day included Syska 9-Watt Smart LED Bulb compatible with Amazon Alexa. Other products included BoAt Rockerz Sports Bluetooth Wireless Earphone and Godrej Aer Pocket Bathroom Fragrance. The top selling smartphones included Apple iPhone XR, OnePlus 7 in Mirror Blue finish and Samsung Galaxy M40 in Cocktail Orange finish. Other best-sellers include Oppo F11 Pro Waterfall Grey, Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 and LG W30 Aurora Green.

Xiaomi was the No.1 selling smartphone brand by unit sales with Redmi Y3 being the highest selling model. Customers also bought deals on OnePlus 6T, Samsung Galaxy M10 and Apple iPhone XR in minutes. Prime members also used Amazon Pay to shop 50 percent more on partner sites. It also means that prime members received cashback and special offers.

“Prime Day has become the biggest celebration of shopping, savings and entertainment that members, brands and sellers in India look forward to each year. Prime members in India enjoyed shopping the deals and new launches, buying thousands of products from small & medium sellers, artisans, entrepreneurs and innovators and our sellers, Kala Haat artisans and emerging Launchpad startups all saw a sharp increase in sales,” said Amit Agarwal, SVP and Country Manager, Amazon India.

