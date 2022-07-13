comscore Amazon Prime members to get Uber ride benefits including upgrades, discounts
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Amazon, Uber team up to offer exclusive benefits for Prime members

Amazon and Uber have teamed up to give exclusive offers to Prime members that can be availed by linking Amazon Pay wallet with Uber account. Here's how to do it now.

Amazon’s Prime Day sale will kick off on July 23 in India. Ahead of the big sale, the e-commerce platform has collaborated with Uber, the ride-hailing service, to give exclusive benefits to Prime users. Under this partnership, Prime members will get access to UberPremier at the price of UberGo. Additionally, they will also be eligible for discounts on a select number of rides every month. Also Read - Uber Files: Company used law breaking, violence against drivers, political lobbying for growth

Amazon teams up with Uber: Benefits announced for Prime members

According to Amazon, Prime members will get exclusive offers now that it has partnered with Uber. They will be able to upgrade their UberGo ride to UberPremier thrice a month. In addition to that, they will also get a discount of 20 percent of up to Rs 60 on three trips in a month. This discount will be eligible  on Uber Auto, Moto, Rentals, and Intercity.  Also Read - Ola executive resignation: Another Senior Ola executive quits amid string of resignations

Notably, these offers can be availed by connecting your Uber account with your Amazon Pay wallet and using it for booking trips.

As per the company blog, “Discounts will be automatically applied to rides for Amazon Prime members when they pay with their Amazon Pay balance.”

How to get discounts on Uber rides if you are an Amazon Prime member

To get these benefits now, you just need to follow these steps:

  1. Make sure that you have an active Amazon Prime account
  2. Link your Amazon Pay with your Uber Wallet
  3. Pay for your rides with your Amazon Pay balance
  4. You will get the discounts automatically

How to link Amazon Pay wallet with Uber

Here are the steps you can follow to link your Amazon Pay wallet with Uber and get the Prime member benefits:

  1. Open the Uber app and tap on the Account icon at the bottom
  2. Select “Wallet”, scroll down and tap on “Add payment method”
  3. Select “Amazon Pay”
  4. Sign in to your Amazon account with your account credentials
  5. Now you can just add money by using the “Add Funds” option
  • Published Date: July 13, 2022 12:19 PM IST

