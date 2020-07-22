comscore Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 to kick off on August 6 | BGR India
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 to kick off on August 6; check details

Amazon will also reveal some of the exclusive deals of the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 on July 23.

  Published: July 22, 2020 1:16 PM IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020

Amazon India will be hosting the Amazon Prime Day Sale exclusively for members with an Amazon Prime subscription next month. The sale starts at midnight, August 6, and will go on till 11:59 pm, August 7. Amazon will also be launching 300 new products over the course of the two-day sale. Amazon has further announced that some of the Prime Day Sale offers will be revealed on July 23, which is tomorrow. Also Read - Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Major discounts on gaming laptops, monitors, gaming headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards

Amazon’s Prime Day Sale is one of the biggest sale events in India for the eCommerce giant and while it is usually held in the month of July, this is the first time it will take place in August instead. However, users in lockdown areas will not be able to take complete benefit of the Prime Day sale this year. This is because multiple areas still in lockdown are also places where Amazon is only delivering essential items for now. If you’re in any such areas, using the Amazon app with the location turned on should give you an in-app alert that says  “Delivering only essentials in your location”. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31s India launch on July 30, design and features revealed on Amazon

Amazon Prime Day Sale offers

Made exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the sale will offer discounts on a wide range of products. These include laptops, mobiles, appliances, beauty, fashion, and other products. Additionally, there will be many EMI and no-cost EMI offers along with exchange offers on products. Also, Prime members who use HDFC bank debit or credit cards will get additional instant discounts and more.

Apart from the offers on these categories, Amazon is also offering a bunch of movie releases on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform. This will, as always, be free to access for Prime members. New titles include Shakuntala Devi, Bandish Bandits, Birds of Prey, and Will Smith-starer Gemini Man.

Amazon Prime memberships are available in India in two plans. There is a monthly plan where users can pay Rs 129 per month. Alternatively, there is a yearly plan, where users can pay Rs 999 every year. Both plans will let users gain access to all Amazon Prime Benefits. This includes one-day delivery, exclusive deals, Prime Video access, and unlimited streaming.

