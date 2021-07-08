Amazon Prime Day sale dates announced: Check details here

Amazon has announced sale dates for the Prime Day sale for the year 2021. The company revealed that Prime Day will begin later this month on July 26 and continue until July 27. The sale, as usual, will begin a day before for Prime members. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G available at a discounted price on Amazon today: Check deal here

The two-day Prime Day sale will kick off starting from midnight on July 26. During the sale, Amazon has announced to offer deals on several categories including smartphones, TVs and other consumer electronics. Also Read - Redmi 10 budget phone possibly teased on Amazon India website – check details

Amazon Prime Day sale deals

During the Prime Day sale, Amazon has announced to offer “the year’s best deals” on some of its own products including Echo, Fire TV and Kindles devices. The e-commerce has announced to offer up to 50 per cent off on the latest smart speakers, smart displays and Fire TV products. Also Read - Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO, ready for a trip to space

Amazon has also announced to offer a “first time ever” deal on the recently launched Echo Show 10 and Fire TV Cube devices during the upcoming Prime Day sale. The company also revealed to offer “thousands of deals” across products categories such as TVs, laptops, smartphones, appliances, and Amazon Devices.

For the sale, the e-commerce giant will partner with HDFC Bank to offer a 10 per cent instant discount. The offer will be available on HDFC Bank debit and credit card purchase as well as EMI Transactions.

Amazon also announced to offer 5 percent reward points to Prime members using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Additionally, Amazon Pay users will be able to avail a cashback of Rs 1,000.

During Prime Day, Amazon will also host the world premiere of movies including Toofan (Hindi), Malik (Malayalam), Ikkat (Kannada), and Sarpatta Parambarai (Tamil) for Prime members.