Amazon India has announced the Prime Day Sale 2022 will kick off on July 23. The extravaganza of offers and deals on products in categories such as mobiles, televisions, laptops, audio, and smartwatches among others will run for a day, which means the Prime Day Sale will get over on July 24. Also Read - Apple might soon allow iPhone users to type in the rain, underwater: Check detailsAlso Read - Apple Watch Series 8 to feature a 1.99-inch display Also Read - Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds might ditch heart rate sensor
Amazon Prime Day sale in India will begin on July 23
Amazon India has announced the Prime Day Sale 2022 will kick off on July 23. The extravaganza of offers and deals on products in categories such as mobiles, televisions, laptops, audio, and smartwatch
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 will have big offers on the iPhone 13
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
Most Popular
Latest Videos
new arrivals in indiaMore New Mobiles