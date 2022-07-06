comscore Amazon Prime Day sale in India will begin on July 23
Amazon Prime Day sale in India will begin on July 23

Amazon India has announced the Prime Day Sale 2022 will kick off on July 23. The extravaganza of offers and deals on products in categories such as mobiles, televisions, laptops, audio, and smartwatch

Apple iPhone 13

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 will have big offers on the iPhone 13

Amazon India has announced the Prime Day Sale 2022 will kick off on July 23. The extravaganza of offers and deals on products in categories such as mobiles, televisions, laptops, audio, and smartwatches among others will run for a day, which means the Prime Day Sale will get over on July 24. Also Read - Apple might soon allow iPhone users to type in the rain, underwater: Check details

  Published Date: July 6, 2022 1:37 PM IST

