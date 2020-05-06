comscore Amazon Prime members get exclusive gaming benefits in India | BGR India
  Amazon Prime introduces exclusive gaming benefits for members in India; check details
Amazon Prime introduces exclusive gaming benefits for members in India; check details

Amazon Prime members in India can now access in-game content like exclusive collectibles, characters, skins, power-ups, and more at no additional cost.

  Published: May 6, 2020 5:59 PM IST
Amazon Prime logo

Amazon India recently launched a new benefit for Amazon Prime members who happen to be gaming enthusiasts. Amazon Prime members in India can now enjoy various mobile gaming content with their Prime membership. This includes access to free in-game content like collectible characters, upgrades, in-game currency and even Prime-only tournaments across mobile games.\ Also Read - PUBG MOBILE Update 0.18.0 details and patch notes released

Prime members can claim content from internationally popular mobile games like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and popular Indian games like World Cricket Championship. The content line-up at launch includes a Stadium Unlock for World Cricket Championship 2, 50 Gold and 10K Cash for Mafia City, an item chest and hero & skin trial cards from Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and a Mystery Box from Words with Friends 2. Also Read - JioFiber set-top-box finally gets Amazon Prime Video app

Further, Amazon Prime members can also look forward to upcoming content launches from top games like Ludo King and more. The selection will be refreshed on a regular basis with new games and content launches planned every month. Customers can visit www.amazon.in/gaming to view the complete list of available and upcoming mobile game content. These games will be available to download on all app stores. Also Read - Huawei Y9s with pop-up selfie camera listed on Amazon India; launch seems imminent

How to access the Amazon Prime in-game benefits

Accessing these benefits is easy. All members need to do is log in with their Amazon credentials within the mobile game. This will give them immediate access to in-game content and benefits.

“With the launch of Prime gaming, we continue to make Amazon Prime more valuable for members in India. We recognize the need for in-game content by mobile gamers to enhance their playing experience and are delighted to provide access to this content free to Prime members,” said Akshay Sahi, Director & Head of Prime, Amazon India.

“We will continue to add new in-game content for other popular games, with frequent content refreshes,” he added. Sahi further mentioned that the #PlayApartTogether initiative by the World Health Organization (WHO) is a reminder that we can enjoy gaming even during the pandemic when maintaining social distance is crucial.

  • Published Date: May 6, 2020 5:59 PM IST

