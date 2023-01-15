Amazon Prime Lite Membership reportedly under testing in India

Amazon already has one of the cheapest memberships for streaming in India. And Amazon’s Prime Membership is not just about streaming, it also gives subscribers free same-day and one-day deliveries. Now, the company is reportedly testing an even cheaper version called the Prime Lite in India. The Amazon Prime Lite membership costs the same as the original price of the Prime membership. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) deal on Flipkart lets you buy it for Rs 24,999

A report by OnlyTech.com suggests Amazon is currently testing a light membership in India called Prime Lite. It is Rs 999 annually, which is what the regular Prime membership used to cost before the hike to Rs 1,499. Corroborated by Gadgets 360, the new membership is available as a beta version to select users in the country. It will offer free two-day deliveries instead of same-day and one-day deliveries to subscribers. This means that if you want an item delivered in two days, Amazon may begin charging non-members. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 down to lowest price in Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

In addition to free two-day deliveries, the Amazon Prime Lite membership also reportedly offers access to all Prime Video content. However, subscribers of the cheaper version will be able to stream only in HD quality and will have to watch advertisements during the streams. Think of it as an ad-supported version of Prime Video. Under the Prime Lite membership, streaming will be allowed only on two devices at a time, one of which must be a mobile phone. Also Read - Tecno Phantom X2 5G review: A surprise package packed with power

The biggest difference between the regular Prime and the rumoured Prime Lite memberships is the lack of Amazon Music access in the latter. Subscribers of the Lite version cannot stream free music on Amazon Prime Music, nor they can access Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, and no-cost EMI payment options on items on Amazon Shopping.

After the Prime Lite membership is introduced, Amazon’s subscriptions will be available to users at the following prices:

— Prime membership annual – Rs 1,499/ year

— Prime membership quarterly – Rs 459/ quarter

— Prime membership monthly – Rs 179/ month

— Prime Lite membership annual – Rs 999/ year