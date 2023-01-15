comscore Amazon Prime Lite Membership reportedly under testing in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazon Prime Lite Membership Reportedly Under Testing In India
News

Amazon Prime Lite Membership reportedly under testing in India

News

Amazon already has one of the cheapest memberships for streaming in India. And Amazon's Prime Membership is not just about streaming, it also gives subscribers free same-day and one-day deliveries. No

amazonprimeday

Amazon already has one of the cheapest memberships for streaming in India. And Amazon’s Prime Membership is not just about streaming, it also gives subscribers free same-day and one-day deliveries. Now, the company is reportedly testing an even cheaper version called the Prime Lite in India. The Amazon Prime Lite membership costs the same as the original price of the Prime membership. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) deal on Flipkart lets you buy it for Rs 24,999

A report by OnlyTech.com suggests Amazon is currently testing a light membership in India called Prime Lite. It is Rs 999 annually, which is what the regular Prime membership used to cost before the hike to Rs 1,499. Corroborated by Gadgets 360, the new membership is available as a beta version to select users in the country. It will offer free two-day deliveries instead of same-day and one-day deliveries to subscribers. This means that if you want an item delivered in two days, Amazon may begin charging non-members. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 down to lowest price in Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

In addition to free two-day deliveries, the Amazon Prime Lite membership also reportedly offers access to all Prime Video content. However, subscribers of the cheaper version will be able to stream only in HD quality and will have to watch advertisements during the streams. Think of it as an ad-supported version of Prime Video. Under the Prime Lite membership, streaming will be allowed only on two devices at a time, one of which must be a mobile phone. Also Read - Tecno Phantom X2 5G review: A surprise package packed with power

The biggest difference between the regular Prime and the rumoured Prime Lite memberships is the lack of Amazon Music access in the latter. Subscribers of the Lite version cannot stream free music on Amazon Prime Music, nor they can access Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, and no-cost EMI payment options on items on Amazon Shopping.

After the Prime Lite membership is introduced, Amazon’s subscriptions will be available to users at the following prices:

— Prime membership annual – Rs 1,499/ year

— Prime membership quarterly – Rs 459/ quarter

— Prime membership monthly – Rs 179/ month

— Prime Lite membership annual – Rs 999/ year

  • Published Date: January 15, 2023 6:38 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Tecno Phantom X2 5G review: A surprise package packed with power
Reviews
Tecno Phantom X2 5G review: A surprise package packed with power
Intel launches 13th-gen Core i9 processor with 6GHz speed

News

Intel launches 13th-gen Core i9 processor with 6GHz speed

Riot celebrates success of Valorant's Harbor by doing Mural Art

Gaming

Riot celebrates success of Valorant's Harbor by doing Mural Art

Microsoft Teams gets 5 new features: Check details

Photo Gallery

Microsoft Teams gets 5 new features: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Amazon Prime Lite Membership reportedly under testing in India

Intel launches 13th-gen Core i9 processor with 6GHz speed

Audi delivers over 100,000 electric cars globally in 2022

Ola Electric to open 100 experience centres by January 26: Bhavish Aggarwal

Auto Expo 2023: MG Motor India unveils hydrogen fuel-cell powered 'Euniq 7'

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

iQOO 11 5G India model's first impressions

INOX's AmpliX seat sound debuts in Mumbai: Quick Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?